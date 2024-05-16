Tosin Adarabioyo: Why the defender is the most sought after Premier League free agent

We are at a point in the season where some teams and players are already looking towards the summer break and planning for the next season.

After Tosin Adarabioyo turned down Fulham’s latest contract proposal, it became clear that he will be running down his contract and moving on in the summer. Adarabioyo has played a key role in Fulham’s resurgence and helped the team re-establish themselves in the Premier League after their promotion last season. The 26-year-old missed the first 12 games of the season through injury, but he returned to make a notable impact which saw his team once again hold their ground in the English top-flight.

Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo is in demand.



A lot of clubs are trying to sign him for free this summer 👀 pic.twitter.com/lHEnSO2ZQr — Football Transfers (@Transfersdotcom) April 9, 2024

Within the Fulham squad, he now ranks first for accurate long balls, second for blocks and clearances and third for accurate passes and interceptions on a 90-minute basis. Manager Marco Silva has left Adarabioyo out of the last three matchday squads, so it’s clear that his time at the club is up. Tosin Adarabioyo Transfer Value - how much is he worth now? According to our Player Valuation Model, Adarabioyo has a current Estimated Transfer Value (ETV) of €4.6 million. Uncertainty over his future has been lingering for over a year, and he has seen his value decline from €18.3 million just 18 months ago.

The hoarding of young talent by big clubs allowed the Cottagers to pick up the Manchester City academy graduate for under €2 million. And he has proven to be one of their best signings in recent seasons. But after rejecting two offers from AS Monaco last summer, Fulham now face the prospect of losing Adarabioyo for free, making him one of the most sought after free agents in the market. With several clubs struggling to comply with the Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules, getting a player with top-flight experience and homegrown status is an opportunity that is hard to pass up. What does Adarabioyo offer? Silva’s attacking style of play needs a centre-back who is comfortable with the defensive work while also possessing excellent passing range and the ability to carry the ball into midfield.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE 🚨



Man Utd target Barkley and Adarabioyo for summer transfer window 🔴



By @jac_talbothttps://t.co/ahbVanBl12 — Football Transfers (@Transfersdotcom) April 1, 2024

Adarabioyo is an archetypical modern, ball-playing centre-back who fits this mould perfectly. He can be the more aggressive front-foot centre-back but can also play the role of a more passive defender who covers up in behind. It's no surprise that teams of Champions League calibre are engaged in a bidding war for him. The Manchester-born defender makes a solid 68 passes per 90, and his long passing range and accurate switches show that he can compete with the division’s finest on-ball operators in his position. Standing at 1.96m tall (6ft 5ins), Adarabioyo’s physical presence has seen him emerge as a dominant defender. His 3.12 aerial duels won per 90 put him amongst the top centre-backs in the Premier League. He also has two goals this season - both through headers. Over 70% of his 14 shots have also come with his head, highlighting that he can simultaneously pose a threat at the other end of the pitch.

Adarabioyo is also very strong in ground duels and can match up to any type of striker when at his best. His excellence in defending the box is another stand-out feature of his game. The Englishman’s makes 1.39 interceptions per 90 and his speed makes him good at defending wide spaces. This ability to also cover the wide areas during transitions can be very effective playing in a more dominant team which pushes its full-backs further forward. Newcastle’s injury issues this season have been well documented, and with Eddie Howe looking for reinforcements, Adarabioyo's acquisition would be an absolute no-brainer. With Manchester United and Tottenham also in the mix though, Howe and co will not get a free run at him. Watch this space.