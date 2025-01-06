Now we've got the hectic festive football period done, it felt like a good opportunity to bring back The Notebook.

There were simply too many games in such a short space of time to put these out over the past couple of weeks. You've also got better things to be doing at Christmas, let's be honest. But we're not exactly short of talking points based on what we've seen. Liverpool still hold a commanding enough lead at the top of the Premier League table, while there remains a four-way battle for two automatic promotion spots in the Sky Bet Championship.

That race in England's second tier has been particularly fascinating to watch unfold. Leeds look the best of the bunch by a mile and yet they can't break clear, although we'll discuss probably the reason why in a little bit. We do get a break from league action this weekend as the FA Cup returns for the always-entertaining third round of the competition. Considering the state of the Premier League, some teams may well be taking it far more seriously than usual. A number of those expected to be towards the top are underperforming and this will present a chance for silverware. But expect to see some shocks still. It wouldn't be third round weekend without a few of those. Five points are in focus this time and we'll start in the top-flight.

From Saints to sinners I'm going to include a point I've made in previous tipping columns as we haven't had a Notebook over the past few weeks. While they may have fallen short in the 5-0 hammering by Brentford, Southampton have been committing plenty since Ivan Jurić's appointment. In his three games at the helm, Southampton returned 15 against West Ham, 19 against Crystal Palace and ten against the Bees.

It's been a profitable route previously and the fact they didn't have that many in their last game should hopefully mean the prices hold for a few more weeks. Jurić's Torino sides would always rank low on tackles completed but high for fouls committed. In 23/24, they were 20th for tackles and eighth for fouls. In 22/23, it was 20th for tackles and fifth for fouls. In 21/22, it was 17th for tackles and first for fouls. While results may not be coming their way, they've at least bought into this element of the style.

Mbeumo the creator Let's look at that Southampton-Brentford game a little bit now. A brace for Bryan Mbeumo moved him onto 13 goals for the campaign but it's a surprise to see just the three assists on his tally. The contest last time out saw him create a season-high five chances for teammates and it did deliver the third helper of the campaign. But that was the seventh occasion in which Mbeumo had created at least three chances. The away games at Fulham and Tottenham being the only time he didn't manage one.

Recent form has been good in this area with two assists coming in the last six league outings - three of those games bringing at least three chances created in each. While we may, rightly, look at Mbeumo in the goalscorer markets, there will likely be value in taking him for assists too. The prices will probably be very generous considering home contests against Liverpool and Manchester City are next up in the Premier League. It may be worth backing in both.

Wolves keep their bite It's always fun to try and spot the major differences in a team before and after a managerial change is made. In this case, it's been interesting to see that Wolves have kept their aggressive style out of possession. If anything, it's only increased following Vítor Pereira's arrival. He's guided them to big wins over Leicester and Manchester United and the draw with Tottenham made it a much-needed seven points from a possible nine.

Wolves were a high tackles team under Gary O'Neil but the figure has jumped up a little bit with Pereira at the helm. They returned 20 tackles at Spurs, the same figure against Leicester and 26 against Manchester United. It also dragged the opposition into that sort of game, it seems, and with Chelsea and Newcastle typically low-tackle sides, there may be value in taking a high match tackles line in those contests.

Time for a change You'll probably have seen the video of Hull's second goal against Leeds - one which helped them come from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 on Saturday. Illan Meslier opted to drop the ball into the path of the oncoming attacker and they made no mistake from yards out. It's fair to say, the Leeds players weren't particularly happy in their reactions.

That is understandable when they boast the best defence in the league on the underlying metrics. They've conceded 19 goals from 18.62 expected goals against (xGA). So fairly consistent with their performances, but then you look at the other promotion contenders and you see why the frustration is there. Burnley have conceded nine goals from 20.28 xGA, Sheffield United 17 goals from 23.43 xGA and Sunderland 22 goals from 27.00 xGA. James Trafford - the Clarets' stopper - is currently on 85.0% save percentage, the Blades' Michael Cooper is on 80.6%. Meslier? Down on 69.2%. And then you delve further into the numbers. The post-shot xG compared to goals allowed, a good way to gauge if a goalkeeper is saving more than he should be. Trafford's figure is +6.5 - the third-best in the league - Cooper is fifth on +4.9. Sunderland's Anthony Patterson is another positive on +2.7. Meslier is on -0.6. Leeds need to address it in January or at least give the role to Wales international Karl Darlow. If Meslier's on the team sheet, definitely consider BTTS at this point.

A shock on the cards for Spurs? As someone who doesn't support Tottenham, I really do enjoy Ange Postecoglou's style of football. That's not me making some remark about their poor results but a genuine statement. It's a superb watch when it's in full flow. But that hasn't been the case recently. You've got to look at defensive injuries and performances though when considering their recent results. Sure, there's an argument to be made that you should adapt to what you have, but Tottenham's problems are so bad they finished Saturday's 2-1 loss to Newcastle with a centre-back pairing of Archie Gray and Djed Spence. Gray is a centre midfielder who can also play full-back, Spence is a right-back who has been playing left-back to cover.

Ange Postecoglou is facing a defensive crisis

This is the extent of their current issues and it's far from ideal with Liverpool visiting in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday. I'm looking at the weekend though and Sunday's FA Cup trip to National League outfit Tamworth. Tamworth are as big as 20/1 to one in places to win in 90 minutes with 12/1 available that they make it to the fourth round. You can get around even money on the hosts just scoring once at this early point in the week though - certainly a bet to consider against this weak Spurs back line.