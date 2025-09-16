There's little concern of making early managerial changes in the Bundesliga this season. We've only played three gameweeks and yet two have already lost their position.

Following Erik ten Hag's departure from Bayer Leverkusen - with replacement Kasper Hjulmand winning his first game which featured in this column last week - Borussia Mönchengladbach let Gerardo Seoane go after a start reading two defeats and a draw.

What I've found particularly interesting in recent seasons is the 'curse' placed upon one of the teams involved in European competition. It's particularly hit those who have qualified somewhat unexpectedly.

Union Berlin made the Champions League after finishing fourth in 2022/23; they avoided the relegation play-off on goal difference the season after.

Heidenheim qualified for the Conference League in that season where Union nearly went down; they were successful in the relegation play-off the following campaign.

Mainz then finished sixth to feature in the Conference League and the trend appears to be continuing, in the early stages at least. They have a single point on their tally at this stage.

So beware St. Pauli, whose unbeaten starts puts them in a group of three teams on seven points. Friday takes them to a Stuttgart side who have two wins from three outings, although they did beat Mönchengladbach in their sole home game.