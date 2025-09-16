- Tom Carnduff's Fußball on Freitag: P/L: +9.65pts | ROI: 148% | Staked: 6.5pts | Returned: 16.15pts
Football betting tips: Bundesliga
1pt Louis Oppie to score first at 33/1 (General)
1pt Louis Oppie to score anytime at 14/1 (Sky Bet)
There's little concern of making early managerial changes in the Bundesliga this season. We've only played three gameweeks and yet two have already lost their position.
Following Erik ten Hag's departure from Bayer Leverkusen - with replacement Kasper Hjulmand winning his first game which featured in this column last week - Borussia Mönchengladbach let Gerardo Seoane go after a start reading two defeats and a draw.
What I've found particularly interesting in recent seasons is the 'curse' placed upon one of the teams involved in European competition. It's particularly hit those who have qualified somewhat unexpectedly.
Union Berlin made the Champions League after finishing fourth in 2022/23; they avoided the relegation play-off on goal difference the season after.
Heidenheim qualified for the Conference League in that season where Union nearly went down; they were successful in the relegation play-off the following campaign.
Mainz then finished sixth to feature in the Conference League and the trend appears to be continuing, in the early stages at least. They have a single point on their tally at this stage.
So beware St. Pauli, whose unbeaten starts puts them in a group of three teams on seven points. Friday takes them to a Stuttgart side who have two wins from three outings, although they did beat Mönchengladbach in their sole home game.
Stuttgart vs St. Pauli
- Kick-off: Friday, 19:30 BST
- TV: BBC iPlayer, Bundesliga YouTube
- Live odds, form and stats
It's St. Pauli's second appearance on the free-to-air Friday slot this season - a 2-0 win over fierce rivals Hamburg on Matchday 2 securing them the bragging rights for a few months at least.
This contest presents an interesting match-up. Stuttgart should see dominance in the air which may prove to be vital at set-piece situations while St. Pauli will likely have the beating of their opponents in wide positions.
It'll be down to which side utilises those strengths better. If St. Pauli can capitalise through the flanks, LOUIS OPPIE TO SCORE FIRST may be a bet at 33/1, as is the 14s on a GOAL ANYTIME.
Oppie made the move to St. Pauli in the summer following a campaign in which he played a vital part of Arminia Bielefeld's remarkable run to the cup final despite being a third tier side.
He netted five goals in all competitions last season but he averaged a goal every eight games during his two years there - not a bad return at all for someone often featuring as a left-back.
Oppie was on free-kick duty but the vast majority came from open play. His role at St. Pauli allows him to continue to contribute in attack and perhaps even more considering their back-three system.
The left wing-back often drifts into central shooting positions and registered two shots in both the draw with Borussia Dortmund and the win away at Hamburg.
St. Pauli are made significant enough outsiders in this game, despite their good start, which naturally has its impact on the odds in the goalscorer markets.
The price of these two bets makes it worth backing, particularly if Oppie can see an effort or two as he has done across the opening weeks.
Odds correct at 1200 BST (16/09/25)
