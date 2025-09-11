Top-flight domestic football returns across Europe and Germany is no exception, although it's been a headline-grabbing period for Bayer Leverkusen.

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was tasked with returning them to the top following Xabi Alonso's departure for Real Madrid. That, in such a short space of time, quickly became a disaster.

Ten Hag was sacked on September 1 after two games. A draw and a defeat on the pitch but a relationship breakdown off it.

The board were far from impressed with his approach to management. Players were isolated and confused with what was required from them. He was far from a popular figure for those at all levels in Leverkusen. That's all according to media reports anyway.

But then that makes sense. You don't typically get sacked after two games for performances and performances alone. They've, at least, acted early enough to salvage a season and more.

We talk about Leverkusen because they're involved in the free-to-air Friday game in the UK. It's Kasper Hjulmand in charge now, best known for his Denmark spell, and they welcome Eintracht Frankfurt.

It's a meeting of two sides who are familiar on the European club competition scene. Two sides who expect to be challenging for the top four every season. This campaign will be no different.