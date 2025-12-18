Tom Carnduff's Fußball am Freitag: P/L: +23.95pts | ROI: 94% | Staked: 25.5pts | Returned: 49.45pts

Football betting tips: Bundesliga 2pts Over 5.5 Borussia Dortmund shots on target at 11/10 (bet365, Betway) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Apologies for this column not featuring on site across the past couple of weeks, I decided to take a trip at a time of the year where football is at its busiest. Unfortunately, the dates didn't line up for watching some games on the continent but I have been following things closely and watching as much as I could still. That, of course, includes Germany's top-flight. This is the final Friday before they enter the winter break but I still wanted to get a preview in with a few weeks off it coming up. Dortmund sit bottom of the charts for games which have gone over 2.5 this season (5-9) but that's largely down to their defensive showings - they have been scoring goals themselves. Mönchengladbach featured in the last edition of this column at the end of November where they drew 0-0 with Leipzig. That, though, a game which should have seen more.

Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Mönchengladbach Kick-off: Friday, 19:30 GMT

TV: BBC iPlayer, Bundesliga YouTube

Live odds, form and stats I'm not sure how many opportunities Mönchengladbach will get given Dortmund's defensive displays this season. Only Bayern have conceded fewer while the same can be said for the underlying numbers. In fairness to the visitors, they have created a bit more than what's reflected in their 18 goals on the tally. But it's the Dortmund attack which I want to focus on here, with a few bookmakers offering above even money on 6+ SHOTS ON TARGET - this has been a feature of their home matches in recent weeks.

Backing this has been a winner in six of their ten home games across all competitions but two of those which fell short were against Leipzig and Leverkusen, other sides in the top four. Another being against Hoffenheim who are fifth. They should see more chances against a side further down the table. Mönchengladbach sit fifth for shots conceded this season (14.4 per game) and allowed 11 shots on target to Bayern Munich, nine to Leverkusen and four to Leipzig (although that was at home). They may well have been winning recent away games but that trio of consecutive positive results came against the current bottom three. Against a top team, it's fair to expect them to struggle again. The prices available on this line are appealing enough considering Dortmund's own track record this season.