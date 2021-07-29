Football betting tips Tokyo 2020: Olympics men's football best bets

Liam Kelly takes a look through Saturday's Olympic football quarter-final action, picking out his best bets from across the fixtures.

Tokyo 2020 betting tips: Men's football 1pt Under 2.5 Goals in Spain v Ivory Coast at Evens (bet365, William Hill) 2pts Japan to beat New Zealand with -1 goal handicap at 4/6 (bet365) 1pt Brazil to beat Egypt and Under 2.5 Goals at 11/4 (bet365, Betway) 1pt Both Teams To Score ‘YES’ in South Korea v Mexico at 10/11 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Spain v Ivory Coast Kick-off time: 09:00 BST, Saturday Tournament favourites Spain have yet to hit their stride in Japan, qualifying top of Group C after recording one win and two draws. Their matches have hardly been riveting, either, with just three goals scored in fixtures involving Spain. Ivory Coast finished second in Group D, ahead of Germany after a 1-1 draw with the European giants. They also held Brazil to a goalless stalemate and scraped past Saudi Arabia 2-1. Just two goals conceded so far suggests a strong defensive stability which will serve them will in a tough quarter-final match-up. Spain should win but it may be best to side with UNDER 2.5 GOALS in this game. Both sides have struggled offensively while remaining solid at the back, suggesting a low-scoring affair is on the cards.

Japan v New Zealand Kick-off time: 10:00 BST, Saturday The host nation were impressive in topping their group, winning all three matches in relative comfort, scoring seven times and conceding just once. They are rewarded with one of the easiest match-ups in the last eight. New Zealand have been close to the definition of average in this competition, winning once, losing once and drawing once in what was likely the weakest group in the Olympics. Japan should have far too much class for New Zealand in this one. Given the hosts have scored freely and kept it tight at the back, JAPAN TO BEAT NEW ZEALAND WITH -1 GOAL HANDICAP looks the value bet. Brazil v Egypt Kick-off time: 11:00 BST, Saturday Brazil have lived up to lofty expectation thus far, easing through from Group D after gaining seven points from matches against Germany, Ivory Coast and Saudi Arabia. Egypt qualified for the quarter-finals on goal difference, edging out Argentina after conceding just one goal during the group stage. They will desperately need that defensive stability in this fixture. CLICK HERE to back Brazil to beat Egypt and Under 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet As impressive as it is, the solidity of Egypt comes at a cost, scoring only two times in three matches. Consequently, BRAZIL TO WIN AND UNDER 2.5 GOALS looks a solid choice at a nice price.

South Korea v Mexico Kick-off time: 12:00 BST, Saturday South Korea scored ten goals while conceding just one in topping Group B. Unfortunately for them, the one time they did allow a goal led to defeat against New Zealand. Mexico have also impressed going forward, netting eight times in what was a tough group, finishing behind Japan after losing 2-1 to the hosts. Both sides have displayed the ability to hit the back of the net regularly in this competition. That should continue in the knockout rounds, making BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'YES' a value option here. Odds correct at 1300 BST (29/07/21)

