Alex Keble reviews Saturday's action in the Premier League - with Thomas Tuchel's tactics in focus after Chelsea were beaten by Manchester City.

Tuchel must experiment after Chelsea's 3-4-2-1 is overwhelmed There is nothing inherently wrong with the cautious tactical approach that Thomas Tuchel chose in Chelsea's 1-0 defeat to Manchester City, it's just that a risk-averse defensive system always looks like the wrong call when it doesn't work. Tuchel will be accused of lacking ambition, but when he made a double substitution in the 69th minute, bringing the pace of Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi on to get behind tiring Man City centre-backs, things were going OK. The tactical plan was to keep things tight, slow the game down by any means necessary, and then use the last 20 minutes to try to nick the points. It's an approach that Chelsea fans are used to seeing under Jose Mourinho, and while Tuchel's system was nowhere near as defensive as that there were notable similarities. It was bad luck that Kevin de Bruyne scored within 60 seconds of those substitutions.

That being said, Man City were very good value for their win. Another flawless performance from Pep Guardiola's team showed the inherent flaws in Tuchel using a 3-4-2-1 for this fixture - by outnumbering them on the flanks and centrally. On the wings, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish hugged the touchlines and were joined by Bernardo Silva or Kevin de Bruyne, giving the Chelsea wing-back the problem of a two-v-one. Often Cesar Azpilicueta or Marcus Alonso were forced to rush towards the ball, opening up a gap between wing-back and wide centre-back for Man City to exploit. Joao Cancelo did this best, sliding clever passes into the channel, including a brilliant ball that assisted De Bruyne's winner. Centrally, Chelsea's two-man midfield was swallowed up by City's three – and the work of Phil Foden as a false nine. It always felt like Tuchel was making a mistake by not putting a third body here and by leaving Mason Mount on the bench, and so it proved. Mount's presence would not just have helped Chelsea defensively, either. The visitors' depth and caution may have been planned, but the lack of chance creation was not. Tuchel was unhappy with his players' inability to take advantage of transition opportunities, and while Romelu Lukaku had an exceptionally poor game the manager ought to take the blame for this.

Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea (xG: 1.01 - 0.37)



‣ Shots: 11 - 4

‣ On Target: 6 - 1

‣ Possession: 55% - 45%



