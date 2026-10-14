Thursday best bets: Europa League tips for October 15 2026

Football betting tips: Thursday best bets
17:45 - Lyon vs Crystal Palace
1.5pts BTTS and Over 2.5 Goals at 10/11 (Coral, Ladbrokes, William Hill)
17:45 - Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen
1pt Bayer Leverkusen to win and BTTS at 15/8 (bet365)
20:00 - Bournemouth vs Sturm Graz
1pt Marcus Tavernier to score anytime at 7/4 (bet365)
Lyon vs Crystal Palace
- Kick-off: Thursday, 17:45 BST
- TV: TNT Sports 1
- Live odds, form and stats
This should be a good game. Two teams who are attack-minded in their approach yet vulnerable defensively going head-to-head should yield goals and BTTS AND OVER 2.5 GOALS is a backable 10/11.
It's a bet that has landed in four of Lyon's last seven as they have made a stuttering start to the season, including their sole Europa League outing to date, while the bet has clicked in four of Crystal Palace's six league games.
The selection should have also hit in the Eagles UEL opener at home to Lech Poznan, with the Poles firing 17 shots equating to 1.55 xG on the evening and failing to register on the scoresheet.
Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen
- Kick-off: Thursday, 17:45 BST
- TV: TNT Sports 6
- Live odds, form and stats
BAYER LEVERKUSEN are a bigger price than expected as they head to Poland to face Lech Poznan, priced at 4/6 to win the game. Given how goal-heavy the German side are at both ends of the pitch, taking them TO WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeals at 15/8.
Leverkusen, fresh off a 4-3 away win in the Bundesliga, have attacking firepower in abundance but are very leaky, especially away from home.
In their three road league games to date they have conceded eight goals, so Poznan will fancy their chances of scoring, but they have their own defensive issues.
The Poles were pumped 4-0 by Crystal Palace in their opening Europa League clash, looking poor at the back, but they did create plenty, firing off 17 shots equating to 1.55 xG at Selhurst.
All of this points me towards a win for the better team, Leverkusen, but with both teams finding the net.
Bournemouth vs Sturm Graz
- Kick-off: Thursday, 20:00 BST
- TV: TNT Sports 1
- Live odds, form and stats
Bournemouth may be searching for their first league win of the season, but they started their European campaign with a fantastic victory at Real Sociedad.
Matchday two sees them play host in European competition for the very first time, with underdogs Sturm Graz the visitors. The Swiss side held Rennes in their opener but were pummelled at home, conceding 23 shots and 1.75 xG.
Bournemouth should have too much at home here and are priced at 2/9 to get the win, but the value can be found in backing MARCUS TAVERNIER TO SCORE ANYTIME at 7/4.
Tavernier is Bournemouth's top scorer this season with three, leads his side for expected goals per 90 (0.31) and is set to be on penalty duty in Eli Kroupi's continued absence.
That's plenty of positive ingredients for a goalscorer against a team who will concede plenty of territory and chances.
Odd correct at 11:45 BST (14/10/26)
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