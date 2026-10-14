Thursday best bets: Europa League tips for October 15 2026

Football betting tips: Thursday best bets 17:45 - Lyon vs Crystal Palace 1.5pts BTTS and Over 2.5 Goals at 10/11 (Coral, Ladbrokes, William Hill) 17:45 - Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen 1pt Bayer Leverkusen to win and BTTS at 15/8 (bet365) 20:00 - Bournemouth vs Sturm Graz 1pt Marcus Tavernier to score anytime at 7/4 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Lyon vs Crystal Palace Kick-off: Thursday, 17:45 BST

TV: TNT Sports 1

Live odds, form and stats Jake Osgathorpe This should be a good game. Two teams who are attack-minded in their approach yet vulnerable defensively going head-to-head should yield goals and BTTS AND OVER 2.5 GOALS is a backable 10/11. It's a bet that has landed in four of Lyon's last seven as they have made a stuttering start to the season, including their sole Europa League outing to date, while the bet has clicked in four of Crystal Palace's six league games. The selection should have also hit in the Eagles UEL opener at home to Lech Poznan, with the Poles firing 17 shots equating to 1.55 xG on the evening and failing to register on the scoresheet.

Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen Kick-off: Thursday, 17:45 BST

TV: TNT Sports 6

Live odds, form and stats Jake Osgathorpe BAYER LEVERKUSEN are a bigger price than expected as they head to Poland to face Lech Poznan, priced at 4/6 to win the game. Given how goal-heavy the German side are at both ends of the pitch, taking them TO WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeals at 15/8. Leverkusen, fresh off a 4-3 away win in the Bundesliga, have attacking firepower in abundance but are very leaky, especially away from home. In their three road league games to date they have conceded eight goals, so Poznan will fancy their chances of scoring, but they have their own defensive issues. The Poles were pumped 4-0 by Crystal Palace in their opening Europa League clash, looking poor at the back, but they did create plenty, firing off 17 shots equating to 1.55 xG at Selhurst. All of this points me towards a win for the better team, Leverkusen, but with both teams finding the net.