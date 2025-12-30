Tom Carnduff's 25/26 tipping record: P/L: +35.27pts | ROI: 36% | Staked: 98.5pts | Returned: 133.77pts

Football betting tips: EFL on New Year's Day Blackburn vs Wrexham - 12:30 1.5pts Sondre Tronstad 1+ fouls committed at 5/6 (bet365) EFL - 15:00 kick-offs 2pts Over 9.5 corners in Watford vs Birmingham at 10/11 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 1pt Over 2.5 goals in QPR vs Norwich & Wycombe vs Cardiff at 2.44/1 (bet365) 1pt Lincoln to beat Huddersfield at 6/4 (General) Sheffield United vs Leicester - 17:30 1.5pts Over 2.5 goals & Over 8.5 corners at 11/8 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Blackburn vs Wrexham Kick-off: Thursday, 12:30 GMT

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Live odds, form and stats The Sky Bet Championship's early kick-off is hardly a thriller on paper and it may well not deliver the entertainment we've seen in some of the other televised clashes over the festive period. No side has had under 2.5 goals win more in the Championship this season than Blackburn (14 unders, 9 overs), with Wrexham sitting just one ahead on ten. In away games, it's returned in just three of Wrexham's 11 and Rovers sit 20th in this chart for home contests. The pair also played out a 1-1 draw at the end of November. I wouldn't be rushing to the evens on offer for over 2.5 but then the visitors have been involved in some high scorers in recent week so I may well be proven wrong.

Instead, I'll side with the 5/6 on SONDRE TRONSTAD 1+ FOULS COMMITTED. He missed that game around a month ago. Blackburn did finish that day with 11 fouls split between nine players though. Crucially, three of those were the more central midfielders. That's where Tronstad operates and he isn't afraid to get stuck in. The Norwegian averages the most successful tackles per game among all Blackburn players. Backing him for a foul has landed in five of seven home league games so far with a foul and yellow card in the draw away at Sheffield Wednesday last time out. Wrexham aren't a team fouled often but it's still a solid enough price considering his likely role in the game.

Watford vs Birmingham Kick-off: Thursday, 15:00 GMT

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats A fascinating encounter between a Watford side who are in great form and a Birmingham outfit underperforming against some expectations. Javi Gracia's side are unbeaten across their last six with four of those ending in victory. The last side to beat them? Birmingham at the end of November. The Hornets sit inside the play-offs by a single point and the visitors will know how vital victory is as they aim to start closing that six-point gap currently keeping them out of it. This does have the potential to be a back and forth game which makes the 10/11 on OVER 9.5 CORNERS an interesting pick. It's landed in two of Birmingham's last three on the road with the game which fell short seeing nine taken in their 2-1 loss at QPR. The corner count has reached double figures in four of Watford's last five in front of their own supporters with a total of 12 taken (6-6) in the previous meeting between the pair. Considering Watford's own form and Birmingham's desperate need for a win, the game state should be there.

Lincoln vs Huddersfield Kick-off: Thursday, 15:00 GMT

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats I did consider adding this fixture to This Week's Acca, although I was happy enough for it to settle for a spot on the longlist. A general price of 6/4 is available on LINCOLN TO WIN when Huddersfield visit on New Year's Day and that's an eye catching price for a couple of reasons. The Terriers have actually won three games in a row but they came against sides further down the division. Against those at the top, they've struggled. In seven games against those currently say ninth or higher, Lee Grant's side have lost six, with all four on the road seeing them leave empty-handed. Trips to Bradford and Cardiff (either side of Lincoln in the table) had three goals conceded in each too. They're very much becoming a near enough 'flat track bully' in the third tier.

🎤 "Oh my goodness, oh my goodness!"



This incredible strike from Adam Reach had our commentator John Helm purring last night!



Watch the full highlights for free on Imps+ — Lincoln City FC 🇺🇦 (@LincolnCity_FC) December 30, 2025

For Lincoln, their only home defeat this season was a surprise 1-0 loss to Exeter at the start of October. They've gained 26 points from a possible 33 in front of their own supporters though with eight wins from 11. They're also unbeaten in six games against current top eight sides with the three games at Sincil Bank ending in victory. The Sky Bet League One table may have these two sides appearing quite close but it's the hosts who look far better equipped for victory.

QPR vs Norwich Kick-off: Thursday, 15:00 GMT

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats Norwich have seen their fortunes change following a switch in the dugout but they remain 23rd in the Sky Bet Championship table, four points adrift of safety. QPR's sights are set at the other end of the standings. A decent enough run of form has pushed them to within three points of the play-offs and they're becoming a really strong home unit. The Canaries ran out 3-1 winners in their meeting a month ago but, as you'd expect, the bookmakers are favouring QPR this time around. OVER 2.5 GOALS is worth a look at near even money or as part of New Year's Day multiples. Only Hull and Southampton have seen over 2.5 match goals winning more than QPR this season (15-9) although they lead the way at home with it landing in eight of 11. Norwich have slowed down in terms of games seeing three or more in recent weeks yet they've still been finding the net. It's worth siding with it happening in this match-up.

Wycombe vs Cardiff Kick-off: Thursday, 15:00 GMT

TV: Sky Sports Football

Live odds, form and stats The contest given 'main' treatment among the 3pm-ers comes from League One with Wycombe (9th) hosting Cardiff (1st) in a game between two sides who will both hold promotion aspirations. It's an ask for Wanderers who already sit eight points adrift of the top six but they've lost just three of the 15 league games Michael Duff has had at the helm. They've beaten some handy sides at home as well (3-2 vs Lincoln and 2-1 vs Bolton) so Cardiff will know they're facing a tough test. Both of the games mentioned there went OVER 2.5 GOALS and I'm happy to side with the same happening here. Cardiff sit third in the league for games which have returned three or more (13-9) with three of their previous four on the road seeing it as a winner. Over 2.5 has also featured in ten of the Bluebirds' last 12 across all competitions - the two games which fell short at least had them scoring in each. Given their attacking showings, there's little reason to believe the run is going to dry up anytime soon.

Sheffield United vs Leicester Kick-off: Thursday, 17:30 GMT

TV: Sky Sports Football

Live odds, form and stats Sheffield United proved to be a great choice for the Boxing Day late kick-off as they played out a thrilling 5-3 defeat to Wrexham. We can't expect another eight goals here but the visit of Leicester to Bramall Lane should mean further entertainment. Martí Cifuentes' side have spent their season floating around mid-table. They've scored 34, conceded the same amount and the longest winning run they've managed to put together at any stage was two games.

Patrick Bamford puts Sheffield United ahead just 6 minutes in against Wrexham! 💥 pic.twitter.com/fulyQEOprZ — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 26, 2025

OVER 2.5 GOALS has been a feature for both sides in recent weeks. Combining that with OVER 8.5 CORNERS delivers a nice-looking 11/8 on the same game multi. Three or more goals scored has landed in Leicester's previous ten games, while the same can be said for six of the Blades' last eight. The corners line is low enough to make it worthwhile. It's been a winner in nine of Sheffield United's 11 at home alongside five of the Foxes' past six away. We also have the benefit of a recent meeting between the sides. That finished in a 3-2 win for Chris Wilder's men with 13 corners in total (Sheffield United covered the 8.5 line themselves).