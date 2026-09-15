Thursday best bets: Carabao Cup and Europa League tips for September 17 2026

Football betting tips: Carabao Cup 19:30 – Manchester City vs Norwich 2pts Man City to win and BTTS at 6/4 (Sky Bet, Coral, Ladbrokes) 20:00 – Besiktas vs Marseille 1pt A Sending off in the match at 13/2 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair) 20:00 – Lillestrøm vs Torreense 1.5pts Lillestrøm -1.0 Asian Handicap at 17/20 (bet365) *More bets may appear here... Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Man City vs Norwich Kick-off: Thursday, 19:30 BST

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats Jimmy 'the Punt' Cantrill MANCHESTER CITY are generally 1/8 on to win on Thursday against Norwich, or you can back them at 6/4 TO WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE. The Cityzens have made an unbeaten start to the Premier League season and haven’t lost in all competitions since the Community Shield, winning their last three to nil. But, they aren’t as stoic defensively as their recent form suggests.

Erling Haaland has put Manchester City ahead in the derby after a VAR check ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/V0DCwryhFy — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 13, 2026

Manchester United generated an xG of exactly 1.00 on Sunday and Coventry hit 1.37, missing three ‘big chances’. Then both Crystal Palace and Bournemouth netted against them in the two games prior. Opponents Norwich certainly have the firepower to bloody their nose on Thursday. The Canaries have netted in 35 of the 43 games since Philippe Clement took charge last November, and have netted three goals or more in four of their nine games this term.

Besiktas vs Marseille Kick-off: Thursday, 20:00 BST

TV: TNT Sports 7

Live odds, form and stats Jake Osgathorpe Besiktas vs Marseille. Two emotional football clubs. Two sides who are renowned for petulance, for going over the top. The first thing I thought when seeing this match-up on the slate was; I wonder what price a RED CARD in the match is? Well, amazingly, it can be backed at 13/2 which is way too big in my opinion for two teams who are highly combustible, in a raucous stadium on a European night. Besiktas have started the domestic season well, winning five of six, with one of their league outings seeing a red card shown. Interestingly though, three of their six Europa League qualifiers saw a sending off. Marseille have had a miserable summer under strict financial rules, and have started the season poorly. They head to Turkiye on the back of three straight defeats, with just one Ligue 1 win so far which was a game that saw a red card. If you think back to last season, OM's games saw a red card nearly every week. Four in their first five outings, eight in their first 14, highlighting what a combustible group they are. All in all I was expecting 7/2 here for a sending off, especially with the appointment of referee Andrea Colombo. The Italian has overseen one Serie A game to date and brandished his red card, while he's reffed two European qualifiers and had the red out once as well.

Lillestrøm vs Torreense Kick-off: Thursday, 20:00 BST

TV: HBO Max

Live odds, form and stats Jake Osgathorpe Torreense caused a major shock in Portuguese football when they beat Sporting Lisbon in the Taça de Portugal last season to claim their first major trophy in their existence and with it, qualification for the Europa League. The side from Torres Vedras, just north of Lisbon whose stadium holds about 2,500 spectators, are a second division team, meaning the gulf between them and Europa League sides could prove to be extremely wide. Whats more, Torreense have endured a miserable start to their Liga Portugal 2 season, winning just one of six to start the season, with that victory coming against Benfica's B team. They now must travel to Norway to take on a LILLESTRØM side who were also a second division side last season. Lillestrøm won the Norwegian Cup to earn a spot in the Europa League, while romped to the second tier title to win promotion to the Eliteserien (Norwegian top flight) . They did all of this without losing a single game - 40 unbeaten - and they've made the step up look very easy, currently fifth in the top flight and in the mix for European qualification via league play. It's clear that they are one of the better teams in Norway despite being a second tier side last season, with only Bodo/Glimt and Viking - two sides in the Champions League this season - clear standouts above the rest. The same can't be said for Torreense, who aren't anywhere near the top of the tree in Portugal, and will be experiencing European football for the very first time with a long, long away day. They have plenty stacked against them, and while maybe a square play, backing the hosts -1.0 ASIAN HANDICAP appeals at 17/20. This bet wins if Lillestrøm win by two clear goals, while we get a push if they only manage a one-goal margin victory.