Thomas Frank has only been in charge of Tottenham for two competitive games, yet the former Brentford boss has already overseen a seismic shift on Hotspur Way.

Replacing Ange Postecoglou – the man who had delivered Spurs their first trophy in 17 years via a thrilling Europa League campaign – was no small task. Yet, within weeks, Frank has begun to reshape Tottenham into a more coherent force, while preserving much of the attacking energy that made them so breathless under his predecessor. Postecoglou’s tenure ended ignominiously. Despite winning the Europa League, Spurs endured a catastrophic 2024/25 Premier League season, finishing in a dismal 17th place and ultimately ending with his dismissal, a decision confirmed shortly after the final whistle of their continental triumph over Manchester United.

Spurs delivered a surprisingly resolute defensive performance to see off United 1-0 in the Europa League final, but it was an outlier of a performance that masked the chaos that saw them concede 67 league goals – the fourth-worst in the division. For all the joy of their European run, Postecoglou’s style was unsustainable and Daniel Levy pulled the trigger. Frank officially took the reins on 12 June 2025, signing a contract through 2028. He arrived with a reputation for pragmatism and organisation, honed during seven years at Brentford, where he helmed the club to sustained success on a modest budget. “We are developing a way of playing that is a little bit more pragmatic,” he had admitted near the end of the 2022/23 season in west London, and that same balance between entertainment and discipline is already visible in N17. There have been early signs of a tactical synthesis. Frank has retained the attacking verve Spurs fans grew to love under Postecoglou, while grafting on defensive discipline and smarter transitions.

Ange Postecoglou departed Tottenham in the summer

The shape is less reckless, the pressing more calculated, the counter-press less kamikaze. A team that previously chased shadows now looks like they know where the shadows will fall. A striking affirmation came in mid-August in the UEFA Super Cup against Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain. Spurs took an early advantage, heading into the final stages 2-0 up via impeccable set-piece finishes from Micky van de Ven and new captain Cristian Romero. Their dominance was manifest in aerial control and tactical shape – a hallmark of Frank’s coaching. Despite conceding late goals from Lee Kang-in and Goncalo Ramos and ultimately losing 4-3 on penalties, the spirit and strategy on display were promising. Frank himself was quick to emphasise the positive, stating how proud he was of his players’ bravery and structure, calling their display a “special operation”. Even PSG coach Luis Enrique conceded, “For 80 minutes we didn’t deserve that, I think Tottenham deserved to win the match.”

Even more eye-catching was the opening day win of the 2025/26 Premier League season: a commanding 3-0 demolition of Burnley. New signing Mohammed Kudus, arriving from West Ham for around £55 million, has instantly injected quality. Kudus registered two assists against the Clarets, slaloming through the away side’s backline with the kind of balance and swagger that Spurs fans used to associate with departed former captain Son Heung-min at his peak. His press resistance, ability to carry the ball 30 yards under pressure and willingness to commit defenders already make him the transitional release valve Frank’s system thrives on. 'The fulcrum of a new identity' The Spurs revolution, though already well underway, looks poised for another jolt of brilliance with the widely anticipated arrival of Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace for a fee reported at £60 million. Eze brings Premier League-proven quality, creativity and versatility – precisely the kind of playmaking backbone Tottenham need with James Maddison ruled out due to an ACL injury for the 2025-26 season.

Eberechi Eze brings Premier League-proven quality

Eze’s trajectory at Palace has been steep and consistent. In 2022/23, he scored 10 goals and added four assists in the Premier League. In 2023/24, despite injury setbacks, he managed 11 goals and four assists in 27 appearances. And in 2024/25, he contributed eight goals and eight assists in 34 games, creating 59 chances — one of the highest tallies outside the traditional top six. That output is not just numbers on a spreadsheet. Eze passes the eye test every week. He ranked among the league’s top ten for successful dribbles per 90 (2.8) and averaged progressive carries into the final third once every 12 minutes last season. For Palace, he was both conductor and soloist, capable of dropping deep to knit attacks or ghosting past three defenders to break lines. His skill set – dribbles, creativity, decision-making in tight spaces – is the sort you’d build an attack around if crafting a modern No.10 or advanced No.8. Frank, building a more flexible system, will relish Eze’s ability to play both centrally and out wide, whether on the left or right flank.

That versatility mitigates the void left by Maddison, allowing for multiple tactical set-ups while ensuring the creative spark remains. Tottenham were joyously chaotic under Postecoglou. Under Frank they already look structured, disciplined, and still entertaining. Kudus adds a new string of pace, flair and directness. Eze, if his signing goes through, would add polish, end product and tactical malleability. That’s not just two shiny new players; that’s the fulcrum of a new identity. A top-seven finish is now a reasonable target. And with Eze pulling strings alongside the likes of Kudus, a rejuvenated Richarlison, Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson, Spurs suddenly have a creative depth that makes even the top-four conversation feel plausible. Frank’s Spurs don’t yet look like finished contenders. But they look like a team with a plan. And after the mess of last season, that is revolutionary enough. This is the Frank era. This is Spurs with swagger. And Eze looks set to be the player who supercharges it.