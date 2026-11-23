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Without a full EFL schedule to pick from our panel failed to reach agreement this midweek, though there was lots of discussion covering the Champions League, Championship, League One, League Two and Scottish Premiership.
Rather than leave you empty handed, here are all 10 selections, in the aforementioned competition order.