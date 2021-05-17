Thiago Alcantara: How Liverpool midfielder is starting to tick

In the Premier League Years episodes of the future, not many will remember Thiago’s performance against West Brom.

Alisson not only stole his thunder but that of arguably the entire full English season with his brilliant injury-time header to revive Liverpool’s top four bid.

WATCH: Alisson scores dramatic late winner

And while it was no doubt an iconic moment - the first ever goalkeeper to score for the Reds in a competitive match, and the first scoring goalie since Asmir Begovic for Stoke City in 2013 - it hid another largely lifeless Reds display. Head here for Champions League stats and analysis at FootballCritic.com Jurgen Klopp’s side were better against an admittedly exhuasted Manchester United on Thursday but regressed significantly. Head here for Man Utd stats and analysis at FootballCritic.com Mo Salah remains the only consistently reliable member of the fabled front three, while the central defensive pairing is still totally inexperienced and, likely, simply not good enough. But the midfield, which has been Liverpool’s sore spot for the entire season, may be pivoting on the form of Thiago at The Hawthorns, in the last week, and going into next year. Held back by underperforming midfield The surrounding unit hasn’t supported Thiago’s talents so far and he’s been a victim of circumstance in that regard; an early injury to him, sustained injuries to team-mates and a general collapse of Klopp’s fabled high press in the face of a structureless campaign have made a logical, revered signing appear foolhardy in context.

Thiago's 2020/21 Premier League stats

But we’re finally beginning to see what Bayern Munich have seen for years; that Thiago is among the prime playmakers in world football and could be the key to returning this team to prominence. Against WBA the Spaniard had 120 touches - 50% more than any other player on the pitch - completed 96 passes and was in absolute control of this contest, even if the final scoreline was in doubt until the final minute. He produced five key passes for team-mates including a big chance. But he was never the direct creator that some people wanted, or demanded him to be. Indeed his defensive and combative qualities are much more prominent and stand on par with his range of passing. No midfielder in the Premier League this weekend won more duels (10), nor won more tackles (3). 49 of his passes were played into the final third, with only Ilkay Gundogan achieving more. This was a controlling performance that deserved a better stage than a last-minute winner from the goalkeeper. Yes, it was West Brom, a team relegated and who should have provided minimal resistance. But it was that felt the most like Thiago so far in a Liverpool shirt, since his early cameo in the second half away at Chelsea. Head here for Chelsea stats and analysis at FootballCritic.com Thiago a complete midfielder Much was written about him last week, after scoring his first goal for the club against Southampton, nine months after arriving.

Thiago's stats in Liverpool's 2-1 win at West Brom

The goal is largely irrelevant. It was nice to see him score, good to see him settle. But this performance was more akin to what we expect the midfield to look like; Fabinho has been returned to the position in which he was bought to play in, protecting the centre backs and allowing other more players to do what they do best. This is the type of game that Liverpool have struggled in all season, breaking down teams to set up in a low block and force and while this was a far from vintage display, we were given a glimpse as to what the club were buying; a fully-functioning deep playmaker who is the creator before the creator. Liverpool’s continued problem is the final pass and that’s what needs to be addressed - the front three appear to have run their course, at least as a collective. But amidst the Alisson euphoria and the momentum that has been built from three consecutive wins in a row, this was a different Thiago, one finally finding his way. Like Timo Werner and Kai Havertz at Chelsea, there’s been a general underwhelming attitude towards Thiago’s arrival. But coming to the Premier League, from anywhere, has never been easy and even more this season, in this schedule, with these games. Alisson’s header will be the YouTube highlight remembered for years to come. But, quietly, this could be the game where Thiago discovered his place at Liverpool. The rest of the pieces around him now need to match.