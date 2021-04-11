Tottenham 1-3 Manchester United: Paul Pogba inspires fightback to pile pressure on Jose Mourinho

No Premier League team has won as many points from losing positions as Manchester United this season (25) and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side repeated the trick once more, coming from 1-0 down at half time to beat Tottenham 3-1.

Goals from Fred, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood gave United three points to tighten their grip on second place while Tottenham Hotspur, now six points off fourth place, allowed another lead to slip (18 points dropped from winning positions this season). Here are four things we learned. How good is Paul Pogba? Tottenham Hotspur’s new stadium has seen the best of Paul Pogba. Twice the Frenchman has played at the shimmering £1 billion venue and twice he has been the best player on the pitch, once again driving Manchester United forward just as he did in a 1-1 draw against Spurs back in June 2020. Pogba started this match, unlike the same fixture last season when he came off the bench to make a difference, but it wasn’t until the second half that the 28-year-old started to have a real influence.

Paul Pogba was outstanding against Tottenham

Whether it was on the left, right or through the middle, Pogba was the one pushing United higher up the pitch. Nobody made more key passes (two) or dribbles (six). Of course, Pogba’s difficult relationship with Mourinho during his time at Old Trafford added another layer of narrative to this performance, but the most prominent storyline of the Frenchman’s 2021 is that he finally looks like the leader and driving force United thought they were getting back in 2016. They can’t allow him to leave now. Harry Kane may have to leave Spurs News broke on Sunday morning that Harry Kane will consider his future at Spurs if the club fails to qualify for next season’s Champions League and this performance proved why he has a big decision to make this summer. This Tottenham team are a long way from where they want to be - challenging for major honours. The truth is that with Mourinho at the helm they are a long way off even Manchester United who only had to move up one or two gears to find the net three times in the second half. Kane is an elite level striker, one of the best in the game right now, but he was isolated for much of this match, registering just one shot on target. When he did receive the ball, he was expected to conjure up something out of nothing on his own. Can Tottenham Hotspur really give the 27-year-old what he wants? On this showing, no.

