The time was right for Millwall to part company with Gary Rowett

Millwall have announced manager Gary Rowett has left the club by mutual consent, and the time was right.

The Lions are 15th in the Sky Bet Championship, just three points off the play-off places. Yet Rowett admitted that “the time just feels right to part ways”. Assistant manager Adam Barrett and first-team coach Paul Robinson have taken charge on a temporary basis while the search for a permanent replacement goes on.

After taking the reins in October 2019, Millwall have been a constant feature in the play-off picture under Rowett's guidance. But it was their final day collapse last season that is perhaps most memorable - throwing away a 3-1 lead against Blackburn when knowing a win would guarantee a top-six finish. It was a bitter blow after a very strong season in which they ranked as a play-off ranked side, according to the underlying data. Some backwards steps have been taken in that department this season though.

Creating chances has been an issue for Millwall this season