The Kelly Criterion: Is David Moyes on the hot seat?

Exactly how surprised should we be that David Moyes’ West Ham are being booed off the pitch ten games into the Premier League season?

The 1-0 defeat to Everton at the London Stadium on Sunday made it three defeats in the space of a week for the Hammers, making it a little less surprising to some, but the season started oh so well for last season’s Europa Conference League champions. Riding the crest of a wave following European glory, Moyes’ side gained ten points from their opening four league fixtures, beating Chelsea and Brighton after outstanding counter-attacking displays. However, we shouldn’t be too surprised with the airing of grievances from Hammers fans, even if their club currently sit in ninth place in the table.

No evolution under Moyes Perhaps this pushback was as predictable as the lack of evolution at West Ham under Moyes, with their counter-attacking style often the catalyst behind jeers from the claret and blue faithful. The Hammers fans expect more at this point, and understandably so. Despite having the requisite quality to be much more positive in their approach to the game, they're as dreary to watch as the weather and the quality of the game was against Everton at the weekend. That's not to say that some teams shouldn't use that approach, but a big, settled Premier League club with the likes of Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paquetá and Mohammed Kudus should be evolving, not revolving. Indeed, West Ham are seemingly in a closed loop with Moyes in charge, using a system that will keep them in the Premier League, but not one that will push the club up the Premier League.

The performance against Everton at the weekend shows how that very approach can leave you vulnerable against the most average of football teams. Offered the opportunity to be more attack-minded, West Ham managed an expected goals (xG) figure of just 0.66 from 12 shots, despite holding 64% of the possession. “There was very, very little in the game,” Moyes told BBC Sport post-match. “The one chance which came, they scored it. We missed two or three opportunities to score and you don’t get loads. We didn’t finish them off." It is not lost on supporters that West Ham "don't get loads" of scoring chances because of Moyes and his inability to evolve the way in which the Hammers play — a real 'Brockman in trouble' moment.

Moyes in trouble? To suggest that Moyes should be fearful of his position might be a stretch so soon into the new campaign, but an immediate Premier League schedule of Brentford, Nottingham Forest, Burnley and Crystal Palace is more likely to highlight his shortcomings. CLICK HERE to back David Moyes to be next manager to leave with Sky Bet Brentford's Thomas Frank has already spoken publicly about the need for him to adapt their style of play for the benefit of the future of the club. Admitting it will be a slow process, but one the Bees have to commit to.

This mentality from Thomas Frank on self improvement and constantly adapting 🧠 pic.twitter.com/dlUXK2t2M8 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 18, 2023