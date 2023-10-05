The Kelly Bet: Crystal Palace possession to benefit Marc Guéhi passes

Liam Kelly selects his value bet of interest for the next round of Premier League fixtures in this week's Kelly Bet.

Football betting tips: The Kelly Bet 1.5pts Marc Guéhi to make 75 or more passes in Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest at 19/20 (Ladbrokes)

Possession with Palace Nottingham Forest are fairly happy to cede possession in always all circumstances in the Premier League this season, averaging just 37% of the ball across their seven Premier League games. Indeed, Steve Cooper's side are yet to have more possession than their opposition in any league game and appear very happy with playing on the counter this term. Forest might be even more inclined to invite Palace to break them down after news of Eberechi Eze's injury, an absence that makes the outcome of this game at Selhurst Park a little more difficult to predict.

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Sky Sports: Saturday, 17:30 BST Home 6/5 | Draw 11/5 | Win 12/5

It is easier to predict that Crystal Palace will be afforded the opportunity to hold most of the possession, and in that case, MARC GUÉHI TO MAKE 75 OR MORE PASSES makes appeal at a shade of odds-on. Both Guéhi and Joachim Andersen are more than comfortable with the ball at their feet and should be the starting point for Roy Hodgson's side's attempts to break down a Forest block. Palace don't really have a favoured side to play through, so the better odds for Guéhi over Andersen is the selection.