Liam Kelly selects a value bet of interest for the next round of Premier League fixtures in this week's Kelly Bet.

Football betting tips: The Kelly Bet 1.5pts Conor Gallagher to be shown a card in Newcastle vs Chelsea at 8/5 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

It's quite the disappointment that Chelsea's trip to Newcastle is not scheduled for television in the UK as it is almost guaranteed to be an entertaining Premier League spectacle. The prices tell you as much, with the bookmakers finding it hard to split the two teams. I share that sentiment considering the unpredictability of how Newcastle will deal with a raft of injuries, despite being an outstanding team at St. James' Park, while Chelsea have shown flashes of excellence but have lacked consistency. It's a bet in the cards market that has piqued my interest, however.

Despite logging minutes equating to less than half a season's play in 2022/23, Conor Gallagher received a total of 11 yellow cards, an average of 0.61 per 90 minutes. Not much has changed in his game. Gallagher is still as energetic as ever when it comes to pressing opponents and is unafraid to get stuck in. Perhaps the only thing that has changed is the fact that the 23-year-old has become a staple in the starting line-up at Chelsea. Mauricio Pochettino clearly trusts him, and I'm going to trust GALLAGHER TO BE SHOWN A CARD against Newcastle, available at 8/5 with bet365. CLICK HERE to back Conor Gallagher to be shown a card with Sky Bet