Conor Gallagher receives a yellow card

The Kelly Bet: Chelsea's Conor Gallagher value to be shown a card

By Liam Kelly
15:24 · THU November 23, 2023

Liam Kelly selects a value bet of interest for the next round of Premier League fixtures in this week's Kelly Bet.

Football betting tips: The Kelly Bet

1.5pts Conor Gallagher to be shown a card in Newcastle vs Chelsea at 8/5 (bet365)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

It's quite the disappointment that Chelsea's trip to Newcastle is not scheduled for television in the UK as it is almost guaranteed to be an entertaining Premier League spectacle.

The prices tell you as much, with the bookmakers finding it hard to split the two teams. I share that sentiment considering the unpredictability of how Newcastle will deal with a raft of injuries, despite being an outstanding team at St. James' Park, while Chelsea have shown flashes of excellence but have lacked consistency.

It's a bet in the cards market that has piqued my interest, however.

Newcastle vs Chelsea

Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Home 8/5 | Draw 12/5 | Win 13/8

PASTE INTO URL >>> https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=688&dcmp=SL_ACQ_ACQBXG30

Despite logging minutes equating to less than half a season's play in 2022/23, Conor Gallagher received a total of 11 yellow cards, an average of 0.61 per 90 minutes.

Not much has changed in his game. Gallagher is still as energetic as ever when it comes to pressing opponents and is unafraid to get stuck in. Perhaps the only thing that has changed is the fact that the 23-year-old has become a staple in the starting line-up at Chelsea.

Mauricio Pochettino clearly trusts him, and I'm going to trust GALLAGHER TO BE SHOWN A CARD against Newcastle, available at 8/5 with bet365.

Fouls committed | Premier League 2023/24

The price might appear a little short on first glance given Gallagher has only received one yellow this season, but he leads the Premier League in fouls committed by a good margin (26). With that in mind, it's a surprise that the midfielder has only been booked once.

Facing Newcastle's active midfield looks a good match-up for this very bet, too, and with Howard Webb feeling the need to reiterate refereeing directives in the international break, the officials may be keen to flash more cards this weekend.

If that is indeed the case, gritty Gallagher is a value favourite to get in the referee's book.

Odds correct at 1500 BST (23/11/23)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

