Euro 2020: England v Croatia, Wales v Switzerland, Scotland v Czech Republic, France v Germany

Alex Keble provides tactical insight for the Home Nations sides' Euro 2020 openers plus potentially the most high-profile group game as France face Germany.

Wales v Switzerland There are still too many unknowns surrounding the Wales setup to predict how well they can do this summer. However, Rob Page has managed to implement a fluid counter-attacking system that relies on a solid defensive setup and some free-form movement in the final third; Daniel James and Harry Wilson often start as false nines in a compact 3-4-3 formation. In fact, this is arguably a more talented Wales side than the one that reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016, with the likes of Joe Rodon and Neco Williams modernising areas of the team that relied more on mental fortitude than technical ability in France.

Daniel James is one of Rob Page's chief attacking options.

However, unfortunately for Wales they are in an extremely difficult group and their chances of qualification may well depend largely upon a crucial opener with Switzerland. The Swiss are similarly counter-attacking focused and also play in a 3-4-3, which – given nerves and fatigue will also play a part – means this will be a stodgy game in which two mirrored systems largely cancel each other out. Wales hold a minor advantage in that they look to attack predominantly down the flanks, whereas Switzerland's strength comes mainly through their midfield axis of Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler. Whether or not Page's side are success in wide areas, this game will be decided by a single goal.

England v Croatia Croatia's squad has barely changed since their appearance in the 2018 World Cup final and that presents a major problem for coach Zlatko Dalic. This is an old team now, still led by 35-year-old Luka Modric and looking its age in a poor Nations League campaign in which Croatia lost five out of six matches. This won't be a repeat of the semi-final in Russia, because while Croatia have gone downhill – playing more sluggish, tired football these days – England have moved in the opposite direction. It remains to be seen whether Gareth Southgate's conservative instincts will hold this exciting young team back or give them the Deschamps-esque qualities to take them to the final, but either way it should provide the platform for victory on Sunday.

Gareth Southgate will be looking for a different result to the one three summers ago against Croatia

Croatia’s strong midfield of Modric, Mateo Kovacic, and Marcelo Brozovic means they tend to hold 50+% possession in matches, recycling the ball calmly in high areas of the pitch. This plays into the hands of an England side comfortable off the ball and, crucially, with quick ball-carrying attackers who excel in the transition. As Croatia’s ageing legs leave gaps between the lines, the likes of Mason Mount, Phil Foden, and Jack Grealish should be able to glide through on the counter.

Spain v Sweden Spain haven’t quite recovered from their poor performances in each of the last three major tournaments but Luis Enrique is quietly rebuilding their reputation and should get off to a winning start against a flawed Sweden team on home turf. The match will be played in Seville, the scene of Spain’s recent 6-0 win over Germany – a game that should strike fear into the heart of right-back Mikael Lustig in particular. Sweden are a decent side and yet their results against the stronger nations are poor. Janne Andersson’s 4-4-2 tends to work nicely against similarly ranked sides but there just isn’t enough quality in defence to do well against the likes of Spain, with the two full-back areas a serious concern for the Swedes.

Ferran Torres (right) has been in fine form for club and country

AIK Solna's Lustig won't be able to cope with the movement of Ferran Torres, the Manchester City winger who hit a hat-trick against Germany. Spain are an intelligent and sophisticated possession side despite the fact they boast few stars. Their elegant midfield of Sergio Busquets, Thiago Alcantara, and Koke should dominate possession in Seville and create enough chances, through Torres, to get the three points.

France v Germany Germany have been largely written off in this tournament following a pretty disastrous last few years of management from Joachim Low, and indeed they continue to look a little confused in the bigger matches. Stuck between styles and attempting an awkward rebuild, there is every chance Low’s side stutter to ignominious defeat just as they did at the 2018 World Cup. However, there is more than enough quality in Low’s first 11 to cause France problems in their opener.

Hansi Flick will replace Joachim Low as Germany’s head coach after Euro 2020