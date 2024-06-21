Switzerland vs Germany betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Joshua Kimmich 1+ assists at 9/2 (bet365)
Germany have already booked their spot in the round of 16, but they will want to do so with maximum points as the winners of Group A.
The winner of this game does become the winner of the group and Julian Nagelsmann will want to ensure that it is his side who emerge on top.
So while they may already be through, wholesale changes are very unlikely given the current situation. We're likely to see the same XI which has started both games so far.
Switzerland have demonstrated their ability to once again be a solid tournament team, another occasion in which they've reached the knockout stages.
This should be Germany's toughest game of the group stage but one in which they should win. They've impressed across both games and have the potential to go further than I expected pre-tournament.
JOSHUA KIMMICH is worth backing in the ASSISTS markets considering how much he's created across the opening two games.
The right-back registered an assist in their opening win over Scotland but has created four chances in each of his outings so far.
Taking set-pieces usually helps, but all eight of those chances have come from open play. Three of those were passes into the area with the other finding Florian Wirtz just outside for the opening goal of the tournament.
You can still get 33/1 on Kimmich registering the most assists at the tournament which seems decent enough value. I'd expect Germany to have at least three more games to play.
A best price of 9/2 is available on one coming in this game, while the 4/1 elsewhere is more than fine.
Strong line-ups are expected from both with top spot on the line.
Both have full squads to choose from, and we should see the similar line-ups to the ones from MD2.
Xherdan Shaqiri is likely to be given a starting role after being taken off on the hour mark against Scotland.
Switzerland XI: Sommer; Schär, Akanji, R. Rodriguez; Widmer, Freuler, G. Xhaka, Aebischer; Shaqiri, Ndoye, Vargas.
Germany XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Rüdiger, Tah, Mittelstädt; Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gündogan, Wirtz; Havertz.
Odds correct at 1615 BST (21/06/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.