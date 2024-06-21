Switzerland vs Germany betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Germany have already booked their spot in the round of 16, but they will want to do so with maximum points as the winners of Group A.

The winner of this game does become the winner of the group and Julian Nagelsmann will want to ensure that it is his side who emerge on top.

So while they may already be through, wholesale changes are very unlikely given the current situation. We're likely to see the same XI which has started both games so far.

Switzerland have demonstrated their ability to once again be a solid tournament team, another occasion in which they've reached the knockout stages.

This should be Germany's toughest game of the group stage but one in which they should win. They've impressed across both games and have the potential to go further than I expected pre-tournament.