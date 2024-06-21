Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Euro IconEuro 24
Royal Ascot IconRoyal Ascot
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Switzerland vs Germany preview

Switzerland vs Germany betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Tom Carnduff
16:29 · FRI June 21, 2024

Football betting tips: Euro 2024

1pt Joshua Kimmich 1+ assists at 9/2 (bet365)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Switzerland vs Gerrmany
CLICK for odds, form & stats in our NEW match page

BuildABet @ 30/1

  • Joshua Kimmich 1+ assists
  • 10+ corners
  • Ilkay Gundogan 2+ shots on target

Click here to back with Sky Bet

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Sunday

TV channel: BBC Two

Home 15/4 | Draw 14/5 | Away 4/6

Sky Bet Euros offer B10G40 - https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-10-get-40-football-2024?sba_promo=ACQB10G8X5FB&aff=688&dcmp=SL_ED_FOOTBALL_B10G40

Germany have already booked their spot in the round of 16, but they will want to do so with maximum points as the winners of Group A.

The winner of this game does become the winner of the group and Julian Nagelsmann will want to ensure that it is his side who emerge on top.

So while they may already be through, wholesale changes are very unlikely given the current situation. We're likely to see the same XI which has started both games so far.

Switzerland have demonstrated their ability to once again be a solid tournament team, another occasion in which they've reached the knockout stages.

This should be Germany's toughest game of the group stage but one in which they should win. They've impressed across both games and have the potential to go further than I expected pre-tournament.

What are the best bets?

JOSHUA KIMMICH is worth backing in the ASSISTS markets considering how much he's created across the opening two games.

The right-back registered an assist in their opening win over Scotland but has created four chances in each of his outings so far.

Taking set-pieces usually helps, but all eight of those chances have come from open play. Three of those were passes into the area with the other finding Florian Wirtz just outside for the opening goal of the tournament.

You can still get 33/1 on Kimmich registering the most assists at the tournament which seems decent enough value. I'd expect Germany to have at least three more games to play.

A best price of 9/2 is available on one coming in this game, while the 4/1 elsewhere is more than fine.

Team news

Strong line-ups are expected from both with top spot on the line.

Both have full squads to choose from, and we should see the similar line-ups to the ones from MD2.

Xherdan Shaqiri is likely to be given a starting role after being taken off on the hour mark against Scotland.

Predicted line-ups

Switzerland XI: Sommer; Schär, Akanji, R. Rodriguez; Widmer, Freuler, G. Xhaka, Aebischer; Shaqiri, Ndoye, Vargas.

Germany XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Rüdiger, Tah, Mittelstädt; Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gündogan, Wirtz; Havertz.

Odds correct at 1615 BST (21/06/24)

Euro 2024: More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS