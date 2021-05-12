Super Sunday betting tips: West Brom v Liverpool best bets and preview

Liverpool visit already relegated West Brom on Sunday, knowing that Champions League football is guaranteed if they win all of their remaining games. Mark O'Haire is on hand to preview the clash and provide his best bets.
1pt Liverpool to win by exactly two goals (3/1 SkyBet)
1pt Liverpool to win by exactly three goals (4/1 Betfair)
Jurgen Klopp celebrated his first win at Old Trafford as Liverpool came from behind to beat old rivals Manchester United 4-2 in a thrilling rearranged fixture on Thursday night.
Victory breathed new life into the Reds’ top-four Premier League push with the Merseysiders now sitting only four points shy of Chelsea, with a game in-hand coming into the weekend.
Klopp was understandably pleased with his side’s success and was quick to praise his players’ performance post-match, before turning his intentions towards the final week of the campaign, with a trip to West Brom top of the Reds’ agenda on Super Sunday.
It’s been a curious campaign for Liverpool.
Their title defence was undermined by injuries and the myriad of defensive issues stemming from them, yet the Reds head to The Hawthorns with a degree of momentum, confidence and motivation knowing that one of Chelsea or Leicester will drop points when the duo lock horns on Tuesday in the league.
Salvaging a Champions League qualification place from the wreckage of this season would now be considered a reasonable achievement, although Liverpool’s troubles this term have tended to come when Klopp’s charges have taken on the division’s lesser lights.
Liverpool top the ‘Big Six’ mini league by three points, collecting at least six more points than every other side against teams currently in the top half. However, the Reds have earned only 17 points from 13 matches against the bottom-eight: fewer than Newcastle (19), Fulham (18) and every other side bar West Brom (15) and Sheffield United (11).
In fact, Liverpool have triumphed just twice in 10 (W2-D5-L3) when taking on bottom-six strugglers with both triumphs arriving against the rock-bottom Blades.
Regardless, it’s difficult to dismiss the visitors here considering the Baggies come into the contest with little left to play for bar pride following last week’s confirmation of relegation.
Sam Allardyce’s rescue mission at Albion never really kick-started. West Brom bagged four wins in 22 Premier League games under the veteran’s watch and the 66-year-old is said to be considering his future in the Black Country, whilst the likes of young goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and playmaker Matheus Pereira are bound to attract interest from elsewhere.
In fairness, the Baggies underlying process improved during the most recent 16 encounters and defensive numbers have trended in the right direction during Allardyce’s stint. But a lack of top-flight quality in both boxes ultimately proved the hosts’ undoing and Albion are easily opposed considering the circumstances on Sunday.
Liverpool’s road results since mid-December (W7-D2-L2) are enhanced by the Reds’ eye-catching performance data. During those 11 away days, the Reds have generated an average of 2.22 Expected Goals For (xGF) per game, while allowing just 1.11 Expected Goals Against (xGA) per game.
With Firmino, Jota and Salah all rediscovering their goalscoring form, there’s potential for a one-sided contest.
With that in mind, backing the Reds to succeed in the Winning Margin market might make most appeal. Here we can back LIVERPOOL TO WIN BY EXACTLY TWO GOALS at 3/1 (SkyBet), as well as LIVERPOOL TO WIN BY EXACTLY THREE GOALS at 4/1 (Betfair).
Splitting our stake across the two wagers gives us a better price than backing the straight -1 handicap in what should, in-theory at least, be a reasonably comfortable Liverpool victory.
Six of the Merseysiders’ eight away wins will have seen these wagers collect cash.
Score prediction: West Brom 1-3 Liverpool (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)
Odds correct at 1700 BST (12/05/21)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.
