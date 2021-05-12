Super Sunday betting tips: West Brom v Liverpool best bets and preview

Klopp was understandably pleased with his side’s success and was quick to praise his players’ performance post-match, before turning his intentions towards the final week of the campaign, with a trip to West Brom top of the Reds’ agenda on Super Sunday.

Victory breathed new life into the Reds’ top-four Premier League push with the Merseysiders now sitting only four points shy of Chelsea, with a game in-hand coming into the weekend.

Jurgen Klopp celebrated his first win at Old Trafford as Liverpool came from behind to beat old rivals Manchester United 4-2 in a thrilling rearranged fixture on Thursday night.

It’s been a curious campaign for Liverpool.

Their title defence was undermined by injuries and the myriad of defensive issues stemming from them, yet the Reds head to The Hawthorns with a degree of momentum, confidence and motivation knowing that one of Chelsea or Leicester will drop points when the duo lock horns on Tuesday in the league.

Salvaging a Champions League qualification place from the wreckage of this season would now be considered a reasonable achievement, although Liverpool’s troubles this term have tended to come when Klopp’s charges have taken on the division’s lesser lights.

Liverpool have struggled against weaker sides

Liverpool top the ‘Big Six’ mini league by three points, collecting at least six more points than every other side against teams currently in the top half. However, the Reds have earned only 17 points from 13 matches against the bottom-eight: fewer than Newcastle (19), Fulham (18) and every other side bar West Brom (15) and Sheffield United (11).

In fact, Liverpool have triumphed just twice in 10 (W2-D5-L3) when taking on bottom-six strugglers with both triumphs arriving against the rock-bottom Blades.

Regardless, it’s difficult to dismiss the visitors here considering the Baggies come into the contest with little left to play for bar pride following last week’s confirmation of relegation.

Sam Allardyce’s rescue mission at Albion never really kick-started. West Brom bagged four wins in 22 Premier League games under the veteran’s watch and the 66-year-old is said to be considering his future in the Black Country, whilst the likes of young goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and playmaker Matheus Pereira are bound to attract interest from elsewhere.

In fairness, the Baggies underlying process improved during the most recent 16 encounters and defensive numbers have trended in the right direction during Allardyce’s stint. But a lack of top-flight quality in both boxes ultimately proved the hosts’ undoing and Albion are easily opposed considering the circumstances on Sunday.

Get the Reds onside

Liverpool’s road results since mid-December (W7-D2-L2) are enhanced by the Reds’ eye-catching performance data. During those 11 away days, the Reds have generated an average of 2.22 Expected Goals For (xGF) per game, while allowing just 1.11 Expected Goals Against (xGA) per game.