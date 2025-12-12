The team behind This Week's Acca pull together a 10/1 bet builder for the Tyne-Wear derby Super Sunday clash between Sunderland and Newcastle.
The bookmakers expect the first Premier League fixture between Sunderland and Newcastle in almost a decade to be feisty. So do we.
OVER 5.5 CARDS landed in their pair's FA Cup third-round tie two years ago and has done in four of the last five derbies. Across their last 10 meetings there have been 54 cards (three reds) and a contest between two combative teams feels unlikely to drop below the average.
Newcastle fan and local boy DAN BURN has already been booked five times this season and sent off for two further yellow cards.
Sunderland midfielder NOAH SADIKI (4) is one booking away from suspension but this is his final match before departing for Africa Cup of Nations duty with DR Congo, during which time the booking amnesty comes into effect anyway - perfect timing for him to get stuck in on derby day.
Odds correct at 1345 GMT (12/12/25)
