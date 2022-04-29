Joe Townsend picks out a stats-based multiple as West Ham host Arsenal in a London derby on Super Sunday, enhanced to 11/2 by Sky Bet Request-A-Bet.
EMILE SMITH ROWE has returned to the Arsenal XI of late and looks to be back to his early-season form. The England midfielder is averaging 1.93 shots per 95 minutes in the league this term and 1.11 shots on target, making 1+ SHOTS NO TARGET a nice play. Only five times in 29 games has he failed to pull the trigger.
Only Leicester (65%) and Manchester United (63%) have higher BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE hit-rates than West Ham (62%) in the Premier League in 2021/22 - at home that shoots up to 76%! That alone gets this onto the coupon, but both teams finding the net in three of Arsenal's last four also helps.
Along a similar thread to our BTTS selection, OVER 2.5 GOALS has occurred in 59% of West Ham home games and 56% of Arsenal away games. The Gunners have been making a habit of it recently too, with four of their past five going over.
Mike Dean is in charge, which in itself justifies 40+ BOOKING POINTS, but what makes this angle of extra interest is that after a season of low-card encounters, both Arsenal and West Ham have been involved in wild contests over their last four league fixtures, averaging 52.5 and 37.5 booking points respectively.
