Super Sunday tips: Newcastle vs Liverpool bet builder from Jimmy The Punt

Jimmy 'The Punt' picks out a bet builder for the Super Sunday's Premier League clash between Newcastle and Liverpool.

In a pre-season meeting, none of the This Week’s Acca team wanted to claim the Super Sunday bet builder. Can you believe that? So, I’ve adopted the BAB. I see the potential in the little fella but it needs a bit of work. I am going to apply similar rules as we do to This Week’s Acca. Minimum odds of 10/1 and all the bet builders will be tracked with 1pt stake at the best price available via an established bookmaker. Unfortunately, it’s been rebranded Jimmy’s Bet Builder so my ugly mug is plastered on the article; at least you’ll know who to blame when it goes pear shaped.

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Selection of available prices: 12/1 (bet365) - check individual bookmaker terms for settlement rules e.g. Super Sub

Kick-off: Sunday, 16:30 BST Odds correct 17:30 BST (20/08/26)

It’s been a summer of change at St James’ Park with several high-profile departures and a switch in the dugout. The same can be said for Newcastle’s opponents, Liverpool, who might be worth opposing in the early part of the season as new manager Andoni Iraola starts to stamp his high-pressing style on to the Reds, something that has taken time as his previous clubs. So, with teething issues expected for both teams, the 1x2 is probably best avoided. At the prices available, backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeals. Newcastle’s games averaged 2.8 goals per game last season as they conceded 55 times. Liverpool conceded the eighth most goals in the Premier League (1.4 per game) only one fewer than Iraola’s former club Bournemouth. With goals expected FLORIAN WIRTZ's price TO SCORE OR ASSIST is worth a tout. He had a frustrating campaign last season following his big money move from the Bundesliga but he still managed eight goal contributions, all of which came in his last 16 starts, which includes a goal and an assist in his last league appearance against the Magpies.

Ghost leg is here! 👻



Turn your losing BuildABets into winning ones if one leg lets you down 🙌



Here's everything you need to know 📺 pic.twitter.com/xvotaZwBo8 — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) August 14, 2026

Wirtz has a career goals+assists per 90 of 0.63 and has had a good pre-season, scoring two goals in three appearances. Stuart Attwell is the referee, which suggests there could be a few cards here. He averaged 4.72 per game in the top flight last season (most in the division) and signed off with seven in Chelsea’s win over Tottenham. DAN BURN’s price TO BE CARDED is probably the standout. Newcastle’s new club captain has picked up 23 across the last two seasons, which is a cards per 90 average of 0.55. CODY GAKPO should get the nod on Liverpool’s left having started their last two games in pre-season, scoring a goal and setting up another against Como. Across four seasons in the Premier League he has averaged 0.97 SHOTS ON TARGET per 90 and hit the target nine times across his last 11 top-flight appearances.

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