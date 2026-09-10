Super Sunday tips: Manchester United vs Manchester City bet builder from Jimmy the Punt

Manchester United host Manchester City in the Premier League on Super Sunday, Jimmy 'The Punt' picks out two bet builders at 15/1 and 70/1.

Last weekend’s bet builder was the most galling to date. Cole Palmer 1+ shots on target, Chelsea most cards and both teams to score all came in with relative ease in Arsenal's 2-1 win. The other leg was Levi Colwill to commit 2+ fouls, he was dropped and annoyingly his replacement Wesley Fofana hit that tally inside half an hour. With the Colwill leg voided, the revised bet builder paid out at 19/5. This weekend the Manchester derby takes Super Sunday's centre stage and I’ll be building a bet at odds of 15/1 tracked with 1pt stake with 0.5pt on the bonus BAB at 70/1.

1pt at 15/1 (bet365) - Super Sub available

Kick-off: Sunday, 16:30 BST Odds correct 13:00 BST (11/09/26)

FOULS provide the bedrock at Old Trafford and HARRY MAGUIRE’s price TO COMMIT 2+ appeals. He’s hit this line in both of his last two Premier League appearances, only failing to commit any against Hull this season. On Sunday, he should be marshalling Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki and the pair have drawn 1.4 fouls a game this season. Maguire’s found himself quite exposed this term, with Youri Tielemans and Kobbie Mainoo operating ahead of him. That midfield duo have drawn plenty of fouls though which is why ENZO FERNANDEZ price TO COMMIT 2+ is worth a tout. United’s opposition’s central midfielders have conceded nine fouls in total this campaign with three hitting this line and Fernandez committed three against Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday. BRUNO FERNANDES has averaged 2.99 SHOTS per 90 across his career, having 15 attempts in three games this season. His price to have 2+ appeals here.

0.5pt at 70/1 (bet365) - Super Sub available

Kick-off: Sunday, 16:30 BST Odds correct 13:00 BST (11/09/26)

To take advantage of Sky Bet’s Ghost Leg which requires five selections, RAYAN CHERKI TO SCORE OR ASSIST is worth including. He’s had a hand in 20 goals across 36 Premier League appearances, averaging 1.44 goal involvements per 90, but having started the last three games, he might get rotated out on Sunday. KOBBIE MAINOO TO WIN 2+ FOULS appeals at 2/1 as well. It’s a bet that has clicked in both of his starts this campaign and half of his 16 league starts last term.

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