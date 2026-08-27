Super Sunday tips: Manchester United vs Ipswich bet builder from Jimmy the Punt

Jimmy 'The Punt' picks out a bet builder for the Super Sunday's Premier League clash between Manchester United and Ipswich.

We’re back for the second edition of the creatively named Jimmy’s Bet Builder, This Week’s Acca’s neglected BAB article from last season which focuses on Super Sunday’s top billing. As outlined last week, where Florian Wirtz let us down, I’ve assigned some guidelines for the new campaign. Each week I’ll aim to build a bet priced at 10/1 or better and they’ll be tracked with a 1pt stake. Manchester United’s clash Ipswich is the focus, with goals, shots and fouls all wrapped into a double figure price. Plus a bonus BAB at 50s with 0.5pt stake.

CLICK HERE to build it with Sky Bet

1pt at 10/1 (bet365) - Super Sub available

Kick-off: Sunday, 16:30 BST Odds correct 16:45 BST (28/08/26)

*Revised after news of Marcus Rashford's potential transfer to Arsenal at 16:30 After last weekend’s results, Ipswich will be confident of getting something at Old Trafford. Whilst a win looks a bit of a stretch, Gary O'Neil’s side have the firepower to bloody the Red Devils' nose and at 5/6, backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeals. At Hull last weekend, Manchester United’s midfield pair drew five fouls, with Tigers duo Matt Crooks and Regan Slater committing two each. Tough tackling Ipswich midfielder SASA LUKIC should pick up the mantle on Sunday and his price TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS is worth a tout. United conceded both their goals from dead balls last weekend against a team that was one of the Championship’s poorest set piece sides. With two centre backs on the scoresheet on that occasion, it makes sense to back one of Ipswich's defenders to have 1+ SHOTS. JACOB GREAVES has averaged 0.55 shots across his career, having an attempt in nine of 25 starts in Ipswich’s dismal top flight season two years ago. MANCHESTER UNITED TO HAVE 16+ SHOTS takes us to the 10/1 marker. The Red Devils racked up 21 last weekend against Hull and could post a similar tally against the Tractor Boys who will sit back at Old Trafford.

CLICK HERE to build it with Sky Bet

0.5pt at 50/1 (bet365) - Super Sub available

Kick-off: Sunday, 16:30 BST Odds correct 16:45 BST (28/08/26)

To take advantage of Sky Bet’s Ghost Leg offer which requires five legs, LUKE SHAW TO BE CARDED looks worthy of inclusion at a general price of 4/1, taking the five-legged bet-builder to 50/1. He’s got a cards per 90 average of 0.27 and will be opposing Abdul Fatawu, who drew three fouls last weekend.

CLICK HERE for more information