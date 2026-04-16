ANTOINE SEMENYO has seven bookings and is averaging 1.7 FOULS per 90 in the Premier League this season. In what is likely to be a scrappy game with tactical fouls aplenty, expect the Manchester City forward to at least make his average.

The same goes for NICO O'REIILY (1.4 FOULS per 90) who operates more like an attacking midfielder than a full-back and could be dragged into committing multiple offences against an Arsenal team likely to favour playing on the counter.

In central areas BERNARDO SILVA (14) and MARTIN ZUBIMENDI (8) are their sides' most CARDED players this season and will do well to avoid going in the referee's notebook during a match of such significance.

No matter how tight things are Arsenal centre-back GABRIEL MAGALHAES is always good for a SHOT, shaking off a slow start to the season to register 26 attempts in his last 32 appearances.