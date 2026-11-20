Football betting tips: Super Sunday 1pt Under 2.5 goals at 7/4 (Best Price) 1pt Draw at 16/5 (General) 0.5pt Draw and under 2.5 goals at 11/2 (General) 1pt Bruno Fernandes to be shown a card at 10/3 (Best Price) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sporting Life tipping record: Full list of recommended bets, advised bookmakers, each-way terms & profit/loss

Kick-off: 16:30 GMT, Sunday TV: Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

There have already been several wonderfully timed fixtures this season, but this one is right up there as Mauricio Pochettino begins life as Manchester United boss against bitter rivals Liverpool, with England's two most successful clubs meeting at Anfield. On the one hand, it is about as mouthwatering as it gets and exactly why the Argentine swapped the relative comfort of the United States job for the Sweeney Todd revolving chair of Old Trafford. On the other, he would probably have preferred a more straightforward home fixture to get started. Pochettino has already had a taste of how different life is as manager of one of the world's biggest clubs after footage of his first training session was leaked online when a YouTuber flew a drone close enough to the training ground to record some of it.

BREAKING: Mauricio Pochettino’s first Manchester United training session today has been leaked online in a major security breach.



The 12-minute drone footage over their Carrington training ground was uploaded on YouTube 🚨 pic.twitter.com/gZYqkHYNXU — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 19, 2026

That quite frankly bizarre incident typifies what he is walking into. Manchester United, and indeed 2026, are very different places to the world in which he transformed Tottenham's fortunes over five years from 2014. Whether he is the man to finally perform the "open-heart surgery" Ralf Rangnick claimed the club needed back in April 2022 will not be decided over 90 minutes at one of football's most intimidating stadiums on Sunday. A bad start certainly won't help, though.

Those deep-rooted, systemic problems Rangnick alluded to are for another day. At Anfield, Pochettino's immediate priority should be to win hearts and minds, stem the bleeding and give his side something to build on as he looks to drag them out of the Premier League relegation zone. He would never admit it, but escaping with a narrow defeat after showing some fight would be no disaster. That immediately draws me to the sizeable 7/4 about UNDER 2.5 GOALS.

New managers often spend their limited initial training time trying to improve their team's defensive organisation, and that is certainly needed by a United side who have conceded at least twice in each of their last five matches, shipping 15 goals in total. Many have come from individual errors as the pressure has taken its toll on players. The arrival of Pochettino as Michael Carrick's replacement should, in theory, help eradicate some of those mistakes. Against Chelsea in Carrick's final away game, United looked solid in the first half before Lisandro Martinez almost single-handedly cost them the match, gifting goals before being sent off just after the hour. Even then, it finished only 2-0.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have not found life particularly easy at Anfield under Andoni Iraola. Their last three home games - Arsenal (0-1), Chelsea (1-1) and Brighton (2-0) - have all gone under 2.5 goals. They were also beaten 3-0 by Manchester City, scraped narrow wins over Villarreal, Tottenham and Atletico Madrid, and were held to draws by Nottingham Forest and Fulham. I'll therefore also take the DRAW at 16/5 and have a smaller bet on DRAW AND UNDER 2.5 GOALS at 11/2.