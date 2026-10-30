Super Sunday tips: Liverpool vs Arsenal bet builder from Jimmy the Punt

It all points towards a low scoring affair at Anfield and I look to capitalise with a 20/1 Build A Bet.

Then factor in Liverpool ’s defensive improvement - they’ve kept five Premier League clean sheets across their last six - and it is very easy to see this game playing out in a similar way to last season's fixtures where there was only one goal scored.

Arsenal have the best defence in the division and without Bukayo Saka , it’s difficult to see them creating much from open play.

Mikel Arteta reverts to type in these big games. He sets his sides up to avoid getting beaten.

UNDER 4.5 GOALS is the first selection. It landed in both games between these sides last season and the Gunners trips to Villa Park, Old Trafford and the Etihad all had three goals or fewer scored.

Arsenal netted their first goal from a corner of the campaign last weekend against Everton and with Saka ruled out of this one, the Gunners could lean on last season's edge at Anfield. So, set pieces should play a part in this clash.

Arteta’s side scored 19 times from corners last campaign. They've had 27 shots and generated an xG of 3.4 from dead balls this season and at the prices available, backing ARSENAL 5+ CORNERS appeals.

They’ve had at least five corners in eight of 11 top flight and Champions League matches this season, hitting this line in each of their last three games against Bayern Munich, Fleetwood and Everton.

Sticking along similar lines, EZRI KONSA got his first goal from the club last Saturday and can be backed at 10/3 to have 1+ SHOTS at Anfield.

He’s averaged 0.49 per 90 for the Gunners, having three attempts across his last four appearances, and could prove to be a threat for the North Londoners.

FLORIAN WIRTZ has averaged 2.13 fouls per 90 this season and committed two or more half of his last six league appearances, including the clash with Manchester City. It’s worth noting he's hit this line in four of six with Super Sub.

On Sunday, he could be opposing Myles Lewis-Skelly or Bruno Guimaraes and between them they have drawn 3.7 fouls per game.

It’s definitely worth considering any of Liverpool’s central trio TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS on Sunday as Arsenal draw a lot in this area.

This season, at least one opposition central midfielder has hit this line against the Gunners and that includes opponents number 10’s.

Against Arsenal, attacking midfielders have committed at least two fouls in half and their eight league fixtures, most noticeably both Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers committed two when Chelsea played Arsenal.