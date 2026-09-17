Super Sunday tips: Fulham vs Manchester United bet builder from Jimmy the Punt

This is the column's fourth edition and United have featured in half so we can stick with the trends noticed in weeks gone by. Hopefully, luck will be on our side this weekend.

I’ve built a bet at 21/1 tracked with a 1pt stake and one at 45/1 with 0.5pt.

The main angles revolve around the Red Devils' midfield duo of Youri Tielemans and Kobbie Mainoo.

They draw lots of fouls. In four games, the pair have combined to draw 11 with opposition central midfielders committing an average of 1.75 per game.

SANDER BERGE and SHEA CHARLES are expected to anchor the Cottagers midfield but keep an eye out for team news because Alex Iwobi has started there a few times this season.

None of Berge (0.94), Charles (0.42) or Iwobi (0.41) are prolific foul merchants but at the prices available, it is the former who appeals TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS.

The other thing about United’s midfield is it doesn’t really protect the backline and HARRY MAGUIRE is bearing the brunt of it.

Maguire has committed 3-2-2 fouls in his last three appearances and COMMITTED 2+ FOULS in seven of his last 13 Premier League starts.

For the hosts, JOSH KING has scored twice this season, having 11 shots and hitting the target five times in total. His price to have 1+ SHOT ON TARGET is worth including as it has landed in three of his four league appearances.

Goals can be expected at Craven Cottage too. Both Fulham’s home league games have seen five goals and four of United’s six games in all competitions have seen at least four goals.

Adding OVER 2.5 GOALS takes the bet builder from 14/1 to 21/1.