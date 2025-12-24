OVER 2.5 GOALS has landed in seven of Crystal Palace's last nine and nine of Tottenham's last 10 fixtures.

Spurs top scorer RICHARLISON scored his eighth goal of the season off the bench against Liverpool - he's averaging 0.64 goals per 90 in the Premier League this term.

MICKY VAN DEN (6) is next on the Tottenham scoring charts. Palace have conceded from a set-piece in three successive games, so the Dutchman is likely to manage his usual one shot per game (0.68 per 90 on average).