this week's acca bet builder richarlison

Super Sunday tips: Crystal Palace vs Tottenham bet builder from This Week's Acca

By This Week's Acca
Football
Wed December 24, 2025 · 1h ago

The team behind This Week's Acca pull together a bet builder for the Super Sunday meeting between Crystal Palace and Tottenham.

OVER 2.5 GOALS has landed in seven of Crystal Palace's last nine and nine of Tottenham's last 10 fixtures.

Spurs top scorer RICHARLISON scored his eighth goal of the season off the bench against Liverpool - he's averaging 0.64 goals per 90 in the Premier League this term.

MICKY VAN DEN (6) is next on the Tottenham scoring charts. Palace have conceded from a set-piece in three successive games, so the Dutchman is likely to manage his usual one shot per game (0.68 per 90 on average).

Odds correct at 17:00 GMT (24/12/25)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

