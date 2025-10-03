Successive August defeats by Tottenham and Brighton aside MANCHESTER CITY have looked much better this season, winning five and drawing two games.

Brentford have won three of their eight matches. BOTH TEAMS HAVE SCORED in 75% of those fixtures with the Bees finding the net in all of them.

ERLING HAALAND has 17 goals in 10 games for club and country this season, scoring 11 times for City - eight in the Premier League.

Brentford captain NATHAN COLLINS has COMMITTED 1+ FOULS in every league game this season, making five across his last two.

MICHAEL KAYODE is in for a busy afternoon. Jeremy Doku has started four league games and drawn eight fouls and three cards from his direct opponents.