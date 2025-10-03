Menu icon
Super Sunday tips: Brentford vs Man City bet builder from This Week's Acca

By This Week's Acca
Football
Fri October 03, 2025 · 14 min ago

The team behind This Week's Acca pull together a bet builder for the Super Sunday clash between Brentford and Manchester City.

BACK OUR 16/1 BET BUILDER!

Successive August defeats by Tottenham and Brighton aside MANCHESTER CITY have looked much better this season, winning five and drawing two games.

Brentford have won three of their eight matches. BOTH TEAMS HAVE SCORED in 75% of those fixtures with the Bees finding the net in all of them.

ERLING HAALAND has 17 goals in 10 games for club and country this season, scoring 11 times for City - eight in the Premier League.

Brentford captain NATHAN COLLINS has COMMITTED 1+ FOULS in every league game this season, making five across his last two.

MICHAEL KAYODE is in for a busy afternoon. Jeremy Doku has started four league games and drawn eight fouls and three cards from his direct opponents.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

