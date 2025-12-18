ASTON VILLA are looking to win their 10th straight match while Manchester United have won only one of their last seven games.

MORGAN ROGERS has had 2+ shots in five of his last 10 Premier League games, having 20 attempts altogether. He's hit the target in four of his last five league appearances, testing the keeper six times in total.

Another attacking option for Villa is YOURI TIELEMANS. The midfielder has taken 2+ shots in six of his nine starts this term.

MATHEUS CUNHA is averaging 3.92 shots per 90 this season, the most of any top-flight player to have played 600+ minutes. He had eight shots in each of his last two games, and has hit 3+ in seven of his 12 league starts.