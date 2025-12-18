Menu icon
Super Sunday tips: Aston Villa vs Man Utd bet builder from This Week's Acca

By This Week's Acca
Football
Fri December 19, 2025 · 1h ago

The team behind This Week's Acca pull together a bet builder for the Super Sunday meeting between Aston Villa and Manchester United.

CLICK HERE to back our 10/1 bet builder!
ASTON VILLA are looking to win their 10th straight match while Manchester United have won only one of their last seven games.

MORGAN ROGERS has had 2+ shots in five of his last 10 Premier League games, having 20 attempts altogether. He's hit the target in four of his last five league appearances, testing the keeper six times in total.

Another attacking option for Villa is YOURI TIELEMANS. The midfielder has taken 2+ shots in six of his nine starts this term.

MATHEUS CUNHA is averaging 3.92 shots per 90 this season, the most of any top-flight player to have played 600+ minutes. He had eight shots in each of his last two games, and has hit 3+ in seven of his 12 league starts.

