Football betting tips: Super Sunday 2.5pts Arsenal to win at evens (General) 0.5pt Arsenal to win to nil at 14/5 (General) 1pt Erling Haaland to score anytime at 8/5 (Best Price) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sporting Life tipping record: Full list of recommended bets, advised bookmakers, each-way terms & profit/loss

Kick-off: 16:30 GMT, Sunday TV: Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

It's becoming increasingly difficult to see anyone other than ARSENAL winning this season's Premier League. The Gunners were given a little shock last weekend. Having dominated Newcastle for the opening 45 minutes at St James' Park they were suddenly overrun by a side seemingly transformed by a half-time triple substitution. It sparked a flurry of individual errors of a kind we have only seen once before this season, when Brighton dished out similar treatment in a 3-0 win back in September. This time Mikel Arteta's side fought back to draw 2-2. Only a battling rearguard action stopped them taking victory; 28 points after 11 games isn't too bad though.

Title defences are built upon such resilience, something Manchester City appear to be lacking under Enzo Maresca. The early-season fixture list was kind to City's new manager. Reality has now kicked in: one win in seven games, four defeats in 10 with 20 goals conceded. That dip has coincided with an injury to Antoine Semenyo. City had a 100% record in the top flight, while in the Champions League had beaten Porto 2-0 away and lost a humdinger to PSG when the Ghana forward was ruled out in mid-October. They are W3 D3 L3 since with Maresca constantly tweaking his full-backs and midfield to try and compensate for Semenyo's absence.

It is incredibly difficult to look past a HOME WIN at even money, the same price as the corresponding fixture in September last season when Arsenal were without a host of first-team players and City still had Pep Guardiola, Rodri and Bernardo Silva. This time around Arsenal are without Bukayo Saka and David Raya is doubtful, but that should not put anyone off backing them. It is also worth considering the sizeable 14/5 about WIN TO NIL. The Gunners' defensive record is much-vaunted, with nine of their 12 wins in the Premier League and Champions League this season coming without conceding. They also thrashed City 3-0 in the Community Shield.

While Maresca's side have failed to score in just two of their 19 matches, they have struggled to create chances during their recent slump, averaging only 1.59 expected goals per game across their last seven fixtures. Despite that, it is tempting to back ERLING HAALAND TO SCORE ANYTIME at an unusually generous 8/5. After an electric start to the campaign he has scored just once in his last five club appearances, although he had a goal disallowed against Fulham last weekend.