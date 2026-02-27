Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Football Tips This Week's Acca League Tables Vidiprinter Super6 Tips
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Football Tips This Week's Acca League Tables Vidiprinter Super6 Tips
this week's acca bet builder arsenal v chelsea super sunday

Super Sunday tips: Arsenal vs Chelsea bet builder from This Week's Acca

By This Week's Acca
Football
Fri February 27, 2026 · 1h ago

The team behind This Week's Acca pull together a bet builder for the Super Sunday meeting between Arsenal and Chelsea.

CLICK HERE for our 20/1 bet builder!
CLICK HERE for our 20/1 bet builder!

MARTIN ZUBIMENDI is Arsenal's most booked player this season (7). For a league fixture that has seen 19 yellows and a red across its last three editions he's worth backing to have his name taken.

GABRIEL has had 25 shots in 29 starts for the Gunners this term and against a Chelsea team that has allowed the most set-piece xG in this season's top flight he'll be confident of getting chances.

JOAO PEDRO is averaging 2.18 shots per 90 in the Premier League and has had 2+ in five of his last six starts, taking 19 in total including a staggering seven against Leeds a few weeks ago.

Arsenal started the season with 13 clean sheets from 16 matches - 67% of their next 27 have seen BOTH TEAMS SCORE. Eight of Chelsea's 12 games under Liam Rosenior have gone that way too.

Odds correct at 14:00 GMT (27/2/26)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

FOOTBALL TIPS