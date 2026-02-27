The team behind This Week's Acca pull together a bet builder for the Super Sunday meeting between Arsenal and Chelsea.
MARTIN ZUBIMENDI is Arsenal's most booked player this season (7). For a league fixture that has seen 19 yellows and a red across its last three editions he's worth backing to have his name taken.
GABRIEL has had 25 shots in 29 starts for the Gunners this term and against a Chelsea team that has allowed the most set-piece xG in this season's top flight he'll be confident of getting chances.
JOAO PEDRO is averaging 2.18 shots per 90 in the Premier League and has had 2+ in five of his last six starts, taking 19 in total including a staggering seven against Leeds a few weeks ago.
Arsenal started the season with 13 clean sheets from 16 matches - 67% of their next 27 have seen BOTH TEAMS SCORE. Eight of Chelsea's 12 games under Liam Rosenior have gone that way too.
Odds correct at 14:00 GMT (27/2/26)
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Home of This Week's Acca
- Football and other sports tips
- Download the Sporting Life app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org