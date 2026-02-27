MARTIN ZUBIMENDI is Arsenal's most booked player this season (7). For a league fixture that has seen 19 yellows and a red across its last three editions he's worth backing to have his name taken.

GABRIEL has had 25 shots in 29 starts for the Gunners this term and against a Chelsea team that has allowed the most set-piece xG in this season's top flight he'll be confident of getting chances.

JOAO PEDRO is averaging 2.18 shots per 90 in the Premier League and has had 2+ in five of his last six starts, taking 19 in total including a staggering seven against Leeds a few weeks ago.

Arsenal started the season with 13 clean sheets from 16 matches - 67% of their next 27 have seen BOTH TEAMS SCORE. Eight of Chelsea's 12 games under Liam Rosenior have gone that way too.