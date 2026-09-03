Super Sunday tips: Arsenal vs Chelsea bet builder from Jimmy the Punt

Chelsea go to Arsenal this weekend, a fixture which really does put the Super in Sunday.

With respect to Manchester United’s 5-2 win over Ipswich and Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at Newcastle - both of which justified the slot in hindsight - this is a clash many will have earmarked since the fixture computers worked their magic.

It’s the defending champions against a Blues side pegged as one of the best suitors to challenge the Gunners for the title this term.

And I’ll be giving you a whistle stop tour of some prices which take my fancy in the latest edition of Jimmy’s Bet Builder - a newish column where I build a bet for Super Sunday’s 16:30 game aiming for odds of 10/1 or better.

This will be the third edition and the previous two have fallen short by a single leg. They’re all tracked with 1pt stake with any bonus bigger priced BAB’s tracked at 0.5pt.

Let’s hope we can get the first winner up this weekend.