Super Sunday tips: Arsenal vs Chelsea bet builder from Jimmy the Punt

Jimmy 'The Punt' picks out a bet builder for the Super Sunday's Premier League clash between Arsenal and Chelsea.
Chelsea go to Arsenal this weekend, a fixture which really does put the Super in Sunday.
With respect to Manchester United’s 5-2 win over Ipswich and Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at Newcastle - both of which justified the slot in hindsight - this is a clash many will have earmarked since the fixture computers worked their magic.
It’s the defending champions against a Blues side pegged as one of the best suitors to challenge the Gunners for the title this term.
And I’ll be giving you a whistle stop tour of some prices which take my fancy in the latest edition of Jimmy’s Bet Builder - a newish column where I build a bet for Super Sunday’s 16:30 game aiming for odds of 10/1 or better.
This will be the third edition and the previous two have fallen short by a single leg. They’re all tracked with 1pt stake with any bonus bigger priced BAB’s tracked at 0.5pt.
Let’s hope we can get the first winner up this weekend.
- 1pt at 11/1 (bet365) - Super Sub available
- Kick-off: Sunday, 16:30 BST
Odds correct 11:00 BST (04/09/26)
Backing CHELSEA TO GET THE MOST CARDS appeals at the Emirates. Only Tottenham were carded more times than the Blues last term while Arsenal picked up the fewest, and the Gunners are the joint most fouled side so far this season (29).
Predictably, the visitors' player card prices are short but LEVI COLWILL’s price TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS is worth a tout. He’s only committed one this season but he’ll be opposing Bukayo Saka here and Arsenal’s winger has drawn seven fouls already this campaign.
COLE PALMER is playing like a man intent on making his England World Cup 2026 snub look like lunacy. He’s had a hand in three of the Blues seven league goals this season and averaged 1.6 SHOTS ON TARGET per 90. He’s worth backing to hit the target at least once here.
Adding BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE takes the bet builder to 11/1. Arsenal are yet to concede this term but Chelsea look well suited to breach them, netting seven goals in two Premier League games.
- 0.5pt at 30/1 (bet365) - Super Sub available
- Kick-off: Sunday, 16:30 BST
Odds correct 11:00 BST (04/09/26)
To take advantage of Sky Bet’s Ghost Leg offer - which requires five legs - it’s worth adding MYLES LEWIS-SKELLY TO BE FOULED 3+ times.
He started the first two games in Arsenal’s midfield, drawing five fouls, and has drawn multiple fouls in seven of his last eight league starts.
With the Lewis-Skelly leg, the bonus bet builder is priced at 30/1 and all three of the player specific legs have Super Sub.
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.