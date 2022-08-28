After six winners from seven selections last weekend, Tom Carnduff puts together a list of options to make up a Sky Bet BuildABet.

Tottenham 17+ total shots

Tottenham 6+ corners

Ivan Perisic 2+ tackles

Steve Cook 2+ tackles

Tottenham 17+ total shots CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Forest's total of 61 shots against is the highest of any side in the Premier League. Bournemouth are next with 49 - that's a difference equal to the early season shot averages of around six sides. Both Everton and West Ham posted 19 shots each when facing Forest in recent weeks, while Grimsby had 23 in the Carabao Cup - albeit against a changed side.

Tottenham 6+ corners CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Tottenham have taken at least eight corners in each of their three games so far - a total of 26 to start the season. Forest's opponents have taken a total of 24, with at least six coming for all three.

Steve Cook 2+ tackles CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Nottingham Forest's 17.7 tackles per game average after the first three is the sixth-highest in the Premier League. Cook had a total of three in his first start of the season against Everton, and he's a solid price to contribute two against a strong Tottenham attack.

Ivan Perisic 2+ tackles CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Perisic made his first start of the season in the 1-0 win against Wolves and contributed a huge total of five successful tackles. He averaged 1.1 per Serie A game last season, with 1.6 in the Champions League. This is a Tottenham side who have had 67 tackles over their first three games.

Tottenham 20+ booking points CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Tottenham have been shown 20+ booking points in two of their three games so far, with a 10.0 fouls per game average. In Forest's last league game, Everton were shown three yellows. Referee Craig Pawson has given out eight yellows in his two Premier League outings this season.

Brennan Johnson 1+ shots on target CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Brennan Johnson found the net as Forest drew with Everton last weekend, resulting in a return of a shot on target in each of his last two games. The forward hasn't been subbed off yet either, meaning he'll get as many minutes as possible to register another effort on goal here.

Emerson Royal 1+ shots on target CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Emerson Royal had three shots in Tottenham's opening day with over Southampton, with another effort from close range against Wolves. He's a big price to have a shot on target in this game, seriously boosting the odds of any BuildABet.

