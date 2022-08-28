Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
Cheat Sheet image

Super Sunday stats cheat sheet for Nottingham Forest v Tottenham

By Tom Carnduff
17:55 · FRI August 26, 2022

After six winners from seven selections last weekend, Tom Carnduff puts together a list of options to make up a Sky Bet BuildABet.

  • Tottenham 17+ total shots
  • Tottenham 6+ corners
  • Ivan Perisic 2+ tackles
  • Steve Cook 2+ tackles

BACK OUR 12/1 REQUESTABET WITH SKY BET

All seven selections make up a 160/1 BuildABet with Sky Bet

What does the Infogol expected goals (xG) model predict?

Tottenham 17+ total shots

Forest's total of 61 shots against is the highest of any side in the Premier League. Bournemouth are next with 49 - that's a difference equal to the early season shot averages of around six sides.

Both Everton and West Ham posted 19 shots each when facing Forest in recent weeks, while Grimsby had 23 in the Carabao Cup - albeit against a changed side.

Tottenham 6+ corners

Tottenham have taken at least eight corners in each of their three games so far - a total of 26 to start the season.

Forest's opponents have taken a total of 24, with at least six coming for all three.

Steve Cook 2+ tackles

Nottingham Forest's 17.7 tackles per game average after the first three is the sixth-highest in the Premier League.

Cook had a total of three in his first start of the season against Everton, and he's a solid price to contribute two against a strong Tottenham attack.

Ivan Perisic 2+ tackles

Perisic made his first start of the season in the 1-0 win against Wolves and contributed a huge total of five successful tackles.

He averaged 1.1 per Serie A game last season, with 1.6 in the Champions League. This is a Tottenham side who have had 67 tackles over their first three games.

Tottenham 20+ booking points

Tottenham have been shown 20+ booking points in two of their three games so far, with a 10.0 fouls per game average.

In Forest's last league game, Everton were shown three yellows. Referee Craig Pawson has given out eight yellows in his two Premier League outings this season.

Brennan Johnson 1+ shots on target

Brennan Johnson found the net as Forest drew with Everton last weekend, resulting in a return of a shot on target in each of his last two games.

The forward hasn't been subbed off yet either, meaning he'll get as many minutes as possible to register another effort on goal here.

Emerson Royal 1+ shots on target

Emerson Royal had three shots in Tottenham's opening day with over Southampton, with another effort from close range against Wolves.

He's a big price to have a shot on target in this game, seriously boosting the odds of any BuildABet.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min celebrate a goal
READ: Our match preview with best bets for Nottingham Forest v Tottenham

Odds correct at 1420 BST (26/08/22)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS