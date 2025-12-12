Sunderland vs Newcastle predictions, tips, best bets and Super Sunday preview

For a second week in succession, the traditional 16:30 Super Sunday slot is occupied by a game (Brentford vs Leeds) that doesn't really live up to its billing.

While a hectic fixture list offered a possible explanation for last weekend's scheduling, seven days on we needn't speculate over why the match Sky Sports would much prefer to broadcast at peak time has been dragged forward to late lunch - it provides two-and-half fewer hours for Sunderland and Newcastle supporters to get tanked up for their first league meeting in a decade.

Fans' long thirst for a Tyne-Wear derby was temporarily quenched two years ago, with a 3-0 away win for the Champions League-contesting Magpies over the mid-table Championship Mackems. How times have changed; for one club anyway.

That victory for Eddie Howe's side ended a nine-match winless streak for Newcastle in this fixture, with Sunderland winning six of those. It's not since August 2011 that the club from Tyneside emerged with three points from this league fixture.

Given that context, and the fact newly-promoted SUNDERLAND are having a generationally good season under Regis Le Bris, sitting ninth in the Premier League table, three points off the top four after 15 matches and unbeaten at home, to see them priced as 23/10 outsiders is surprising.

They can be backed at 11/8 with Sky Bet in the DRAW NO BET market, worthwhile given what's at stake.