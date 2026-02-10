Sunderland vs Liverpool predictions, tips, best bets and Premier League preview

Football betting tips: Premier League 2pts Sunderland double chance at 11/10 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power) 0.25pt Sunderland to win from behind at 21/1 (BetVictor) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 20:15 GMT, Wednesday TV: TNT Sports 1 Live odds, form and stats

Liverpool head to the Stadium of Light in Wednesday’s featured Premier League game looking to bounce back from Sunday’s disappointment. The Reds led with six minutes of the 90 remaining against Manchester City but conceded three times, lost 2-1 and had a man controversially set off in the 103rd minute. I am sure everyone's seen Rayan Cherki’s disallowed goal - the incident below - a decision where almost no one benefited.

A CHAOTIC end to the game at Anfield! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/RYtK2yxriM — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 8, 2026

Cherki had his goal chalked off, Dominik Szoboszlai got suspended and the Premier League was robbed of one of the moments of the season. Almost everyone loses, except perhaps for Sunderland who get to take on the Reds without arguably their best player this season. Szoboszlai has 16 goal involvements in all competitions this season and whether in midfield or as a nominal right-back he has generally been the heartbeat of the team; Liverpool are certainly worse without him. Sunderland are missing a key man of their own with captain and lynchpin Granit Xhaka injured. The midfielder has been a revelation on Wearside but at the prices available, I’d still rather be with the hosts. The Black Cats, along with League Two Bromley, are one of only two sides in England’s top four divisions to remain unbeaten at home in the league this season. At 11/10, backing SUNDERLAND WIN-OR-DRAW DOUBLE CHANCE appeals.

Aside from the hosts' fine home form, Liverpool haven’t been convincing on the road recently. In the Premier League, they are winless in their last three trips to Bournemouth, Arsenal and Fulham and they have only won two of their 10 (D3 L5). At 21/1 with BetVictor, I think backing SUNDERLAND TO WIN FROM BEHIND is worth a punt. Only Aston Villa have won more points from losing positions than the Black Cats this term which is testament to Regis Le Bris' side's never say die attitude. Liverpool’s soft underbelly was exposed against City on Sunday, they also failed to beat Burnley after going a goal up at Anfield in mid-January.