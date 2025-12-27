Sunday best bets: Serie A tips for December 28

Football betting tips: Serie A
1pt Atalanta to beat Inter Milan at 11/4 (bet365)
Atalanta vs Inter Milan
- Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 GMT
- TV: TNT Sports 1/DAZN
- Live odds, form and stats
It's perhaps no surprise there were teething issues for ATALANTA following Gian Piero Gasperini's summer departure for Roma after nine in years in charge.
Ivan Juric's reward for losing 13 of 16 matches at Southampton was being chosen to replace La Dea's legendary manager. Four wins in 15 later he was sacked.
Raffaele Palladino needed a few weeks to get to grips with things in Bergamo but he has turned the club's form around, winning six of their last seven games.
At home Atalanta have won four in a row - including an impressive Champions League victory over Chelsea - scoring 10 and conceding just twice in the process.
Inter may be top of Serie A but they have struggled all season (especially in the past couple of months) when faced with higher quality opposition.
Juventus, Napoli, Milan, Atletico Madrid and an out-of-sorts Liverpool all beat Cristian Chivu's side, while Bologna (who play in the Europa League) knocked them out of the Italian Cup on penalties in their most recent fixture.
The bookies appear to be sleeping on Atalanta's return to their usual performance levels of the last decade by pricing them at 11/4 TO WIN.
Draw No Bet (13/8) was a consideration, but Inter have not drawn a league match this term and Atalanta are yet to share the points under Palladino.
Odds correct at 16:00 GMT (27/12/25)
