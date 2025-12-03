Sunday best bets: Scottish Premiership, Serie A & Ligue 1 tips for 7 December 2025

Football betting tips: Sunday
Celtic vs Hearts (15:00)
2pts Under 2.5 goals at 21/20 (William Hill)
Lorient vs Lyon (19:45)
1pt A red card in the match at 5/1 (Sky Bet)
0.5pt Both teams to have a red card at 90/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
Napoli vs Juventus (19:45)
2pts Over 2.0 goals at 9/10 (bet365)
0.5pt Kenan Yildiz to score or assist at 15/8 (bet365)
Celtic vs Hearts
- Kick-off: Sunday 15:00 GMT
- TV: Sky Sports Football
- Live odds, form and stats
Joe Townsend
Has there ever been a more drawn out process to appoint a new manager?
It's six weeks since Hearts thumped Celtic at Tynecastle, followed by Brendan Rodgers' resignation 24 hours later, a fortnight since Columbus Crew head coach Wilfried Nancy was apparently close to being appointed, a week since Martin O'Neill said he definitely wouldn't be in charge for this game.
On Wednesday night that was finally confirmed, with Nancy in the dugout at Celtic Park on Sunday.
He has some act to follow. O'Neill won all five Premiership matches, beat Rangers in the League Cup final and oversaw a comeback win at Feyenoord to breathe new life into Celtic's European campaign. His only defeat came at Danish club Midtylland, who currently sit level with Lyon and Aston Villa at the top of the Europa League table.
While Celtic's season has been rescued, Hearts has wobbled. Seven points from a possible 18 eliminating their lead at the top.
Not a huge amount has changed when it comes to the underlying data for Derek McInnes' side though, with them unfortunate to lose at Aberdeen and be held by St Mirren, before a goalkeeping error cost them victory in the 90th minute against Kilmarnock in midweek.
They still sit alongside Celtic at the top the Premiership according to expected points (xP) which shows Hearts' results so far have been far from a fluke.
With UNDER 2.5 GOALS a fair bit of odds-against I'm willing to side with this being a low-scoring encounter.
Wednesday's 1-0 victory over Dundee was the third time - Hibs (0-0) St Mirren (1-0) - a Celtic home game has gone unders in the Premiership this season.
All of Hearts' last four matches have seen two goals or fewer.
Lorient vs Lyon
- Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 GMT
- TV: Amazon Prime
- Live odds, form and stats
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
Lyon are playing in the late night slot in Ligue 1 once again which means we’re heading to the RED CARD markets again.
The amount of red cards in games involving Les Gones is staggering.
This campaign, 10 of their 19 games in all competitions have seen at least one player get an early bath with A RED CARD IN THE MATCH clicking in six of their last eight games and BOTH TEAMS TO HAVE A RED CARD clicking once.
By comparison, Lorient’s games are pretty tame but there have still been four red cards flashed in their 14 league fixtures. Referee Mathieu Vernice is yet to flash a red card this season but has averaged 4.75 cards a game in the French top flight and has dished out 14 red cards in 47 appearances.
Napoli vs Juventus
- Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 GMT
- TV: TNT Sports 1
- Live odds, form and stats
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
I think the ASIAN GOAL LINE in this fixture is worth attacking.
On bet365, it is set at 2.0 meaning if you back OVER 2.0 GOALS you get a full pay out if there are three or more goals, stakes returned if there’s two and the bet loses if there is one goal or less in Southern Italy on Sunday.
Napoli’s games have averaged 2.38 goals a match with 62% seeing at least two scored, at home that percentage jumps to 67%. Juventus’ games have averaged 2.2 goals a game with 75% of their games seeing at least two goals.
Napoli start the weekend second in Serie A on goal-difference and have improved significantly since David Neres and Noa Lang came into the XI.
With so many key injuries in midfield, this tactical reshuffle wasn’t by design but Antonio Conte has used it to his advantage and has suggested his side are thriving off the siege mentality these injuries have brought.
Romelu Lukaku, Alex Meret, Kevin De Bruyne and Billy Gilmour are all in the treatment room. Last weekend at Roma, Napoli won 1-0 after Nares' strike. He's back! Did he ever leave?
Juventus' manager Luciano Spalletti has had some issues in finding the right way to use all the attacking talent at his disposal.
Juve have added some big money signings to the talent they already had and now have Jonathan David, Dusan Vlahovic, Francisco Conceicao and Lois Openda amongst their ranks. But it simply wasn’t clicking upfront for the Old Lady.
It is why Spalletti has gone back to KENAN YILDIZ. He came on against Bodo/Glimt at half time in the Europa League recently. His side were tailing, he changed the game and set up the equaliser en route to a 3-2 win.
Yildiz started against Cagliari and scored both of Juve’s goals in a 2-1 victory, doubling his Serie A goals tally for the campaign.
At 15/8, his price TO SCORE OR ASSIST appeals on Sunday.
He has had a hand in seven league goals this term and a goals+assists per 90 career average of 0.41.
Odds correct at 09:00 (05/12/25)
