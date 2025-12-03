Sunday best bets: Scottish Premiership, Serie A & Ligue 1 tips for 7 December 2025

0.5pt Both teams to have a red card at 90/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power)

Celtic vs Hearts

Kick-off: Sunday 15:00 GMT

TV: Sky Sports Football

Joe Townsend

Has there ever been a more drawn out process to appoint a new manager?

It's six weeks since Hearts thumped Celtic at Tynecastle, followed by Brendan Rodgers' resignation 24 hours later, a fortnight since Columbus Crew head coach Wilfried Nancy was apparently close to being appointed, a week since Martin O'Neill said he definitely wouldn't be in charge for this game.

On Wednesday night that was finally confirmed, with Nancy in the dugout at Celtic Park on Sunday.

He has some act to follow. O'Neill won all five Premiership matches, beat Rangers in the League Cup final and oversaw a comeback win at Feyenoord to breathe new life into Celtic's European campaign. His only defeat came at Danish club Midtylland, who currently sit level with Lyon and Aston Villa at the top of the Europa League table.

While Celtic's season has been rescued, Hearts has wobbled. Seven points from a possible 18 eliminating their lead at the top.

Not a huge amount has changed when it comes to the underlying data for Derek McInnes' side though, with them unfortunate to lose at Aberdeen and be held by St Mirren, before a goalkeeping error cost them victory in the 90th minute against Kilmarnock in midweek.

They still sit alongside Celtic at the top the Premiership according to expected points (xP) which shows Hearts' results so far have been far from a fluke.

With UNDER 2.5 GOALS a fair bit of odds-against I'm willing to side with this being a low-scoring encounter.

Wednesday's 1-0 victory over Dundee was the third time - Hibs (0-0) St Mirren (1-0) - a Celtic home game has gone unders in the Premiership this season.

All of Hearts' last four matches have seen two goals or fewer.