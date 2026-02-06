Sunday best bets: Ligue tips for 8 February 2026

Football betting tips: Ligue 1
19:45 - PSG vs Marseille
1pt Red card in the match at 8/1 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power)
PSG vs Marseille
- Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 GMT
- TV: Amazon Prime PPV
- Live odds, form and stats
Jake Osgathorpe
Le Classique takes centre-stage in France this weekend, with Ligue 1 leaders PSG hosting third-placed Marseille, where a win for the visitors would move them to within six points of the reigning champions.
Roberto De Zerbi's side have already beaten Les Parisiens in the league this season, so will fancy their chances of a repeat, but as always with OM, things off the field have been grabbing the headlines of late.
The fallout of their Champions League exit, which was cemented thanks to Benfica's goalkeeper scoring in the 100th minute against Real Madrid, has been rough, with reports suggesting Marseille called off the dogs in their UCL game at Club Brugge despite being 3-0 down, hoping their superior goal difference should mean safe passage. It didn't.
Uproar followed, along with an always spiky De Zerbi handing in his resignation, which was rejected. Tensions are boiling, meaning this Classique comes at a great time for backing A RED CARD IN THE MATCH, which is priced at an eye-watering 8/1.
Yes, you read that right. EIGHT TO ONE.
Not only is this game being played in the prime Ligue 1 red card slot, with 10 of the 19 games played in the 19:45 Sunday slot seeing at least one red card shown, but these two have previous and we have a red-card-happy referee in Willy Delajod.
Two of the last four head-to-heads between the sides have seen a red card shown, while six of Marseille's 20 league games have seen this bet land. As for PSG, seven of their last 18 games across league and UCL have seen at least one red shown, including last week against Strasbourg in this same 19:45 Sunday slot.
Delajod has shown three reds in 10 Ligue 1 games to date, and it was only a couple of seasons ago that he reffed Marseille three times and brandished four reds in those three, showing eight reds in 17 league matches.
Bizarrely, despite the one red card being 8/1, the both teams reds is only 66/1, so we'll leave that on this occasion. It's worth saying I'd take this bet down to 3/1 ahead of this big clash, and at the time of writing Sky Bet are also 17/1 for a PSG red and 13/1 for a Marseille red, so should the price collapse, dutching them accordingly is advised.
Odds correct at 12:45 GMT (06/02/26)
