Sunday best bets: Ligue 1, Serie A and La Liga tips for 8 February 2026

Football betting tips: Ligue 1, Serie A, La Liga
19:45 - Juventus vs Lazio
2pts Kenan Yildiz to score or assist at evens (Sky Bet)
19:45 - PSG vs Marseille
1pt Red card in the match at 8/1 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power)
20:00 - Valencia vs Real Madrid
1pt Arda Guler 1+ assist at 14/5 (Betway)
Juventus vs Lazio
- Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 GMT
- TV: TNT Sports 1, DAZN
James Cantrill
KENAN YILDIZ is even money TO SCORE OR ASSIST which looks too big to me.
Juventus are around 1/2 to beat Lazio, the visitors beat the Old Lady in the reverse but that was the only game in seven against the top six that they have not lost. In fact, across those other six fixtures, Lazio haven’t scored a single goal.
Juventus are unbeaten on their own patch (W7 D4) in Serie A and have netted the second most goals in the division (39).
Creator-in-chief Yildiz has scored eight of those and set up another four (0.60 G+A per 90).
If his side get amongst the goals Sunday, I fancy him to have a hand in at least one.
PSG vs Marseille
- Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 GMT
- TV: Amazon Prime PPV
Jake Osgathorpe
Le Classique takes centre-stage in France this weekend, with Ligue 1 leaders PSG hosting third-placed Marseille, where a win for the visitors would move them to within six points of the reigning champions.
Roberto De Zerbi's side have already beaten Les Parisiens in the league this season, so will fancy their chances of a repeat, but as always with OM, things off the field have been grabbing the headlines of late.
The fallout of their Champions League exit, which was cemented thanks to Benfica's goalkeeper scoring in the 100th minute against Real Madrid, has been rough, with reports suggesting Marseille called off the dogs in their UCL game at Club Brugge despite being 3-0 down, hoping their superior goal difference should mean safe passage. It didn't.
Uproar followed, along with an always spiky De Zerbi handing in his resignation, which was rejected. Tensions are boiling, meaning this Classique comes at a great time for backing A RED CARD IN THE MATCH, which is priced at an eye-watering 8/1.
Yes, you read that right. EIGHT TO ONE.
Not only is this game being played in the prime Ligue 1 red card slot, with 10 of the 19 games played in the 19:45 Sunday slot seeing at least one red card shown, but these two have previous and we have a red-card-happy referee in Willy Delajod.
Two of the last four head-to-heads between the sides have seen a red card shown, while six of Marseille's 20 league games have seen this bet land. As for PSG, seven of their last 18 games across league and UCL have seen at least one red shown, including last week against Strasbourg in this same 19:45 Sunday slot.
Delajod has shown three reds in 10 Ligue 1 games to date, and it was only a couple of seasons ago that he reffed Marseille three times and brandished four reds in those three, showing eight reds in 17 league matches.
Bizarrely, despite the one red card being 8/1, the both teams reds is only 66/1, so we'll leave that on this occasion. It's worth saying I'd take this bet down to 3/1 ahead of this big clash, and at the time of writing Sky Bet are also 17/1 for a PSG red and 13/1 for a Marseille red, so should the price collapse, dutching them accordingly is advised.
Odds correct at 12:45 GMT (06/02/26)
Valencia vs Real Madrid
- Kick-off: Sunday, 20:00 GMT
- TV: Amazon Prime PPV
Jake Osgathorpe
Real Madrid have been playing on 'vibes' since ditching Xabi Alonso, a proven tactician, for Alvaro Arbeloa. There has been little consistency but they have at least been excellent fun to watch.
That should again be the case this Sunday where they head to the Mestalla to face Valencia, and the hosts have a decent enough home record, though they are yet to welcome any of the big boys.
Real have a few selection issues ahead of the game, with Vinicius Jr suspended and Jude Bellingham injured, meaning there is even more reason to back ARDA GULER 1+ ASSIST at close to 3/1. Anything above 2/1 is value in my book.
The Turkish playmaker leads Los Blancos in all the major creative categories in this season, topping the charts for assists, expected assists, chances created and big chances created, and leading the way on all those categories on a per 90 basis.
His 0.35 xA per 90 is the third best in La Liga behind only Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, so in a game where Madrid are 1/2 to win, he looks a big price to set up a goal.
Across all competitions Guler has 12 assists at an average of 0.52 per 90, and this bet landed in the reverse fixture despite him playing only 45 minutes.
Odds correct at 21:00 GMT (06/02/26)
