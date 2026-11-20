James' 26/27 record: Staked 33pts | Returned 33.77pts | P/L +3.77pts | ROI 11.4%

19:45 – Ligue 1: Marseille vs Le Mans 1pt Lucas Calodat (Le Mans) 1+ total shots at 5/6 (bet365) 19:45 – Serie A: Atalanta vs Inter 1pt Inter -1.0 Asian Handicap at 39/40 (bet365) 20:00 – La Liga: Getafe vs Atletico Madrid 1pt Atletico Madrid -1.0 Asian Handicap at evens (William Hill) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Marseille vs Le Mans Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 GMT

TV: Amazon Prime PPV

Live odds, form and stats Marseille manager Bruno Genesio is being hailed a hero as Marseille have unexpectedly climbed the table in recent weeks. L’OM lost four of their first five games of the season but a 100% record from their last five Ligue 1 fixtures saw them move up to fourth spot ahead of the recent international break. Marseille are 4/9 to win and will expect to secure a sixth straight win against a Le Mans side languishing in the relegation zone. The visitors earned a draw against Monaco last time out, but are a poor W0-D2-L3 away from home. Marseille's chances of winning are further enhanced by good team news. The only first-choice player ruled out for the hosts is Emerson Palmieri, meaning that Ulysses Garcia will deputise at left-back. Yet it is Le Mans’ left-back that presents the best investment opportunity on the game. Step forward LUCAS CALODAT, whose marauding runs make him dangerous in the final third. Le Mans use a back three, granting Calodat tremendous freedom to get forward. And he’s far from shy about firing in on goal. Calodat has had an attempt on goal in five of his seven Ligue 1 starts this season. He has been on target with at least one shot in four of those seven games. Yet the market continues to underrate his shooting ability. The 24-year-old is 5/6 to just have 1+ TOTAL SHOTS and a whopping 10/3 to have 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET market. Both appeal; we prefer the former.

Atalanta vs Inter Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 GMT

TV: TNT Sports and DAZN

Live odds, form and stats There is plenty of evidence that Inter will be simply too strong for Atalanta on Sunday evening. The hosts are a mid-table Serie A side and have struggled whenever they have faced elite opposition this season. Their three league encounters vs top-tier Italian teams - Juventus, Milan, and Roma - all ended in defeat, and on each occasion they lost the xG battle too (by an average of 1.27 xG per game). Inter ran out 1-0 winners in this fixture last season and will fully expect to collect all three points this time around as well. Manager Cristian Chivu and his players are W3-D1-L1 away from home in Serie A in 2026-27, but their dropped points came vs better opposition than Atalanta: they lost 3-1 vs AC Milan in what was nominally an away fixture for the Nerazzurri at the San Siro, and drew 2-2 at potential title challengers Roma. On their three away trips to face inferior opposition, they collected maximum points: they beat Bologna 3-1, Venezia 2-0, and Cagliari 1-0. INTER are a best price of 8/13 to win. For bigger odds on the visitors, back INTER -1.0 ASIAN HANDICAP at 39/40 instead. With this selection, stakes will be returned if Inter win by exactly one goal, and we will land a profit if Inter win by two or more goals. As Inter showed on those visits to Bologna and Venezia, they are good enough to win by a couple of goals against lower-ranking opposition.