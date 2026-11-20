James' 26/27 record: Staked 33pts | Returned 33.77pts | P/L +3.77pts | ROI 11.4%
19:45 – Ligue 1: Marseille vs Le Mans
1pt Lucas Calodat (Le Mans) 1+ total shots at 5/6 (bet365)
19:45 – Serie A: Atalanta vs Inter
1pt Inter -1.0 Asian Handicap at 39/40 (bet365)
20:00 – La Liga: Getafe vs Atletico Madrid
1pt Atletico Madrid -1.0 Asian Handicap at evens (William Hill)
Marseille vs Le Mans
- Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 GMT
- TV: Amazon Prime PPV
- Live odds, form and stats
Marseille manager Bruno Genesio is being hailed a hero as Marseille have unexpectedly climbed the table in recent weeks.
L’OM lost four of their first five games of the season but a 100% record from their last five Ligue 1 fixtures saw them move up to fourth spot ahead of the recent international break.
Marseille are 4/9 to win and will expect to secure a sixth straight win against a Le Mans side languishing in the relegation zone. The visitors earned a draw against Monaco last time out, but are a poor W0-D2-L3 away from home.
Marseille's chances of winning are further enhanced by good team news. The only first-choice player ruled out for the hosts is Emerson Palmieri, meaning that Ulysses Garcia will deputise at left-back.
Yet it is Le Mans’ left-back that presents the best investment opportunity on the game. Step forward LUCAS CALODAT, whose marauding runs make him dangerous in the final third.
Le Mans use a back three, granting Calodat tremendous freedom to get forward. And he’s far from shy about firing in on goal.
Calodat has had an attempt on goal in five of his seven Ligue 1 starts this season. He has been on target with at least one shot in four of those seven games. Yet the market continues to underrate his shooting ability.
The 24-year-old is 5/6 to just have 1+ TOTAL SHOTS and a whopping 10/3 to have 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET market. Both appeal; we prefer the former.
Atalanta vs Inter
- Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 GMT
- TV: TNT Sports and DAZN
- Live odds, form and stats
There is plenty of evidence that Inter will be simply too strong for Atalanta on Sunday evening.
The hosts are a mid-table Serie A side and have struggled whenever they have faced elite opposition this season. Their three league encounters vs top-tier Italian teams - Juventus, Milan, and Roma - all ended in defeat, and on each occasion they lost the xG battle too (by an average of 1.27 xG per game).
Inter ran out 1-0 winners in this fixture last season and will fully expect to collect all three points this time around as well. Manager Cristian Chivu and his players are W3-D1-L1 away from home in Serie A in 2026-27, but their dropped points came vs better opposition than Atalanta: they lost 3-1 vs AC Milan in what was nominally an away fixture for the Nerazzurri at the San Siro, and drew 2-2 at potential title challengers Roma.
On their three away trips to face inferior opposition, they collected maximum points: they beat Bologna 3-1, Venezia 2-0, and Cagliari 1-0.
INTER are a best price of 8/13 to win. For bigger odds on the visitors, back INTER -1.0 ASIAN HANDICAP at 39/40 instead. With this selection, stakes will be returned if Inter win by exactly one goal, and we will land a profit if Inter win by two or more goals.
As Inter showed on those visits to Bologna and Venezia, they are good enough to win by a couple of goals against lower-ranking opposition.
Getafe vs Atletico Madrid
- Kick-off: Sunday, 20:00 GMT
- TV: Premier Sports 1
- Live odds, form and stats
Much like the Atalanta vs Inter fixture detailed above, this Sunday night La Liga showdown looks like a mis-match where the away side should be on top.
I doubt Atletico Madrid will be able to keep pace with Barcelona and Real Madrid in the title race this season, but Diego Simeone's side are good enough to comfortably win fixtures such as this one. They are W8-D1-L1 against all sides bar the Big Two in La Liga, and on a run of eight straight victories in such games.
The positive for Getafe is their home record as they are currently unbeaten in La Liga (W3-D3-L0) in front of their own fans. But they lost 1-0 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Conference League on Nov 5, and 5-2 at home to Swiss Super League outfit Lugano in the same competition on Oct 25 as well. Those setbacks show they can be undone on their own turf by better opposition.
Getafe’s general form is a concern, too: they are W2-D2-L5 home and away from their last nine games in all competitions, a run that includes a 3-0 defeat at Barcelona in which they were totally outclassed. Taking everything into account, it is hard to make a strong case for the hosts avoiding defeat here.
Atletico Madrid are 8/13 to win. Instead of backing them on their own, you might like to put them in a WIN DOUBLE with Inter. This would pay out at appealing odds of 8/5.
For a single selection on ATLETICO, back them -1.0 ASIAN HANDICAP at evens. We need Atletico to win by two or more goals to land a profit, and that's something they’ve done in five of their eight victories vs non-Big Two La Liga teams.
All odds correct at 16:20 GMT (06/11/26)
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