Sunday best bets: Championship tips for September 20 2026

Football betting tips: Championship 12:00 – Wolves vs West Brom 1.5pts Jayson Molumby to be carded at 5/2 (General)

1pt Nasser Djiga to be carded at 4/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes)

0.5pt Molumby & Djiga to be carded at 27/2 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 1pt A red card in the match at 10/3 (Sky Bet)

0.5pt Both teams to have a red card at 28/1 (William Hill) 2pts Fer Lopez to score or assist at 5/4 (Betfair, Paddy Power)

0.5pt Lopez to score & assist at 17/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 13:30 – Norwich vs Bolton 2pts Mohamed Toure to score anytime at evens (Sky Bet, BetVictor)

0.5pt Toure to score 2+ goals at 5/1 (General)

0.5pt Toure to score 3+ goals at 25/1 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Wolves vs West Brom Kick-off: Sunday, 12:00 BST

TV: Sky Sports Football

Live odds, form and stats A Black Country derby running in tandem with an Old Firm clash north of the border? I smell some big ol’ cross game card combinations cooking. On the caution front, this fixture hasn’t exactly lived up to its ferocious reputation with the last six head-to-heads averaging 2.16 cards a game but this will be both the first league meeting and first meeting at Molineux with fans present in more than 14 years; they haven't met outside the top flight since 2008. Although there were only two cards in the FA Cup in January 2024, crowd trouble saw the game postponed for over an hour. It will be a cauldron of noise come 12pm on Sunday, with this no usual early kick-off. The card markets have to be worth a look.

A joint statement from both clubs ahead of the Black Country derby.https://t.co/to21P2XmBb — Wolves (@Wolves) September 17, 2026

As expected, the players are suitably short thanks to the derby tax but there is value to be had. JAYSON MOLUMBY appeals TO BE CARDED at a general 5/2. With a cards per 90 average of 0.32, this is marginal value, but it is also worth noting he will be marshalling Fer Lopez and Mateus Mane. The pair have drawn 3.6 fouls per game and cards from opposition midfielders in half of their six league games. NASSER DJIGA also appeals TO BE CARDED at 4/1. He’s yet to pick one up this season but got 6Y and 1R for Rangers last season, including one in two appearances against Celtic. At a chunk over 13/1, the CARD DOUBLE is also worth a go. At 10/3 and 28s respectively, A RED CARD IN THE MATCH and BOTH TEAMS TO HAVE A RED CARD appeal too. The referee is Josh Smith, who gave both sides a red card in last season's Steel City derby. Smith has dished out 19 reds across 134 Championship appearances, five of which have come in his last 13 appearances.

West Brom have started the season very well taking 14 points from seven games (W4 D2 L1) with their only defeat coming at Middlesbrough. The underlying data suggests they’ve been a little fortunate though. The Baggies are the second biggest overachievers in the Championship behind Charlton. They’ve lost the xG battle in four of their games and only once have they created 0.50 xG more than an opponent. The numbers are slightly skewed by the fact they’ve taken the lead in four games, and they had a first-half red card against Derby, but still, regression could be round the corner. In contrast, Wolves are underperforming the underlying data, conceding +3.7 goals more than they should have but also outscoring their xG by +2.8. The latter could be expected given the quality in their squad and it’s one of their starboys who appeals here. FER LOPEZ has scored three goals and set up two this season, so at odds-against his price TO SCORE OR ASSIST appeals. This bet has clicked in four of his six league appearances and although he hasn’t scored and assisted in a game yet, backing him TO SCORE AND ASSIST is worth a go.

Norwich vs Bolton Kick-off: Sunday, 13:30 BST

Live odds, form and stats Norwich are understandably short as they host Bolton. They’ve been one of the best sides in the Championship since Philippe Clement took charge last November. The Canaries have had a tricky start to the campaign but are still posting some of the best attacking numbers in the division, which explains general quotes of 1/2 to win here and they are the same price to score 2+ goals.

So, the ANYTIME GOALSCORER market is probably the best way in where MOHAMED TOURE can be backed at even money with Sky Bet. He’s scored 13 goals in 17 Championship appearances (1.1 goals per 90) and will fancy his chances of adding to that tally against Bolton, who have conceded the second highest xGA in the league (13.1). Considering this, the 5/1 about Toure TO SCORE 2+ GOALS and 25s TO SCORE 3+ GOALS are worth a tout as well. He netted two hat-tricks last season and scored a brace at Burnley this season.