Summer transfer window 2025: When it opens and closes and Club World Cup impact

The transfer window is open much earlier than usual, with FIFA creating a mini-window from June 1 to June 10 to allow teams participating in this summer's Club World Cup to strengthen their squads.

It has meant an early smattering of transfers both from the clubs participating in that tournament, and others who are keen to complete their business early. Jeremie Frimpong's move from Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool, and Matheus Cunha's transfer from Wolves to Manchester United are two examples of teams not contesting the Club World Cup taking advantage of the exceptional registration period. Here, though, we'll be focusing on the clubs who are competing to take home approximately £74m as well as a snazzy new trophy, to keep track of just how different each of the major European teams' XIs will look in the USA compared with on the last day of the regular 2024/25 season. As well as keeping an eye on where Cristiano Ronaldo turns up...

When does the transfer window open and close? The 2025 summer transfer window will then open again on Monday June 16 until Deadline Day on Monday September 1. The "mini" transfer window opened on June 1 and closes on June 10 shortly before the Club World Cup gets under way. It will then reopen on June 16, with deadline day on Monday, September 1 - at precisely 7pm for Premier League and EFL clubs.

Chelsea Major ins: none

Major outs: Jadon Sancho

While Chelsea are yet to officially announce a new signing, LIAM DELAP's move to Stamford Bridge is an inevitability with the Ipswich striker set to join for £30m. Meanwhile, the Blues have paid £5m to not sign JADON SANCHO rather than activate the obligation to make his loan from Manchester United permanent. Goalkeeper has been a glaring issue for Chelsea this season and has led to Enzo Maresca rotating between the sticks, which is why it is no surprise the club are reportedly in talks to sign France number one MIKE MAIGNAN from AC Milan.

Manchester City Major ins: none

Major outs: Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City have agreed a deal to sign Dutch midfielder TIJJANI REIJNDERS from AC Milan and hope to have him registered in time for the CWC. Pep Guardiola's side have also been linked with moves for Lyon's RAYAN CHERKI and Wolves left-back RAYAN AIT-NOURI. Kevin De Bruyne is leaving City, and won't be part of the Club World Cup, looking to avoid injury that could impact his next move.

Real Madrid Major ins: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen

Major outs: none

Initially set to be a free transfer, Real Madrid paid £10m to Liverpool to release TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD from his contract earlier, allowing him to link up with his new teammates and new coach ahead of the Club World Cup. Bournemouth's DEAN HUIJSEN will also be involved after his move to Madrid, and both will link up with new manager Xabi Alonso replacing Carlo Ancelotti. Madrid legend LUKA MODRIC is set to be a free transfer this summer, but will be part of Real's plans for the CWC before departing.

Bayern Munich Major ins: Jonathan Tah

Major outs: None

JONATHAN TAH joined Bayern on a free transfer from Bayer Leverkusen, but as it stands won't be available until after the group stages, with B04 demanding payment to get him out of his contract in time for the start of the competition. Leroy Sane looks likely to leave the Bavarian giants on a free transfer but remains in negotiations over a new contract, while simultaneously being linked with several Premier League clubs.

Dortmund Major ins: none

Major outs: none

Dortmund have so far made no moves but are working on a deal to bring Jude Bellingham's younger brother, JOBE, in from Sunderland. Jobe Bellingham won promotion with the Black Cats in the play-off final, but is in line to move to the German giants ahead of the Club World Cup.

Inter Major ins: Petar Sucic, Luis Henrique

Major outs: none

Another managerial change is under way at Inter, who parted ways with Simone Inzaghi following a trophy-less season and a Champions League final humiliation. Inzaghi is set to be named manager of Al-Hilal, who also take part in this summer's tournament. At the time of writing, they have no manager in place for the CWC, though they have secured two signatures, bringing in PETAR SUCIC from Dinamo Zagreb and LUIS HENRIQUE from Marseille.

PSG Major ins: none

Major outs: none New European champions PSG are believed to have made enquiries for Bournemouth centre-back ILLIA ZABARNYI and are the front runners to sign young River Plate's superstar FRANCO MASTANTUONO - though any transfer for the latter would likely allow him to stay at the Argentinean side for the Club World Cup.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo move?

Some cryptic social media posts helped fuel speculation that CRISTIANO RONALDO would leave Al-Nassr to join a side participating at the Club World Cup, but that appears to have died down with it now seeming likely he will instead stay at his current club Al-Nassr. But you never know...