Steven Fletcher joins Wrexham after Dundee United release

The 36-year-old makes the switch after his release from Scottish Premiership side Dundee United in the summer.

Speaking to the club website, Fletcher said: "Hopefully I can bring a lot of experience. I’m 36, I’m still fit and still raring to go.

"One of the biggest selling points was the ambition of the Club, and if I can help with that then great.

"I don’t think you can not see what has been happening at Wrexham – it’s been a great experience for the fans, players and owners so hopefully we can continue that."