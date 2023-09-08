Steven Fletcher joins Wrexham after Dundee United release

Wrexham have announced the signing of striker Steven Fletcher on a free transfer.
The 36-year-old makes the switch after his release from Scottish Premiership side Dundee United in the summer.
Speaking to the club website, Fletcher said: "Hopefully I can bring a lot of experience. I’m 36, I’m still fit and still raring to go.
"One of the biggest selling points was the ambition of the Club, and if I can help with that then great.
"I don’t think you can not see what has been happening at Wrexham – it’s been a great experience for the fans, players and owners so hopefully we can continue that."
Fletcher - who has played in 189 Premier League games alongside 196 in the Sky Bet Championship - scored ten goals in 39 appearances for the Tangerines last season.
In 33 caps for Scotland, Fletcher scored ten goals.
"I'm really pleased with the addition of Steve to the squad," manager Phil Parkinson added.
"He's missed football through pre-season but he's trained today with the lads and it's good to have him on board.
"His pedigree speaks for itself, and he's played most of his career at a very high level. He's an excellent professional and that's really important to fit in with the group here."
Wrexham currently sit 13th in the Sky Bet League Two table after six games, with two wins and three draws on their tally.
