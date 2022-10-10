Sporting Life
West Brom manager Steve Bruce
Steve Bruce has been sacked by West Brom

Steve Bruce sacked with West Brom in Championship relegation zone

By Sporting Life
12:29 · MON October 10, 2022

West Brom have sacked Steve Bruce as manager with the club mired in the Sky Bet Championship relegation zone following their goalless draw with Luton at The Hawthorns on Saturday.

Bruce, 61, was only appointed in February after Valerien Ismael's short-lived stint as boss.

He won only eight of his 32 games as Albion manager.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “West Bromwich Albion have today parted company with manager Steve Bruce.

“Backroom staff Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence and Alex Bruce have also left The Hawthorns.

“The club would like to place on record its thanks to Steve Bruce and his coaching staff for their efforts since arriving in February.

“Under-21s coach Richard Beale will oversee first-team affairs on an interim basis, assisted by James Morrison and Gary Walsh.

“The process of recruiting a new manager is now under way and an appointment will be confirmed in due course.”

