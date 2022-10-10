Keane, 51, has not managed since leaving Ipswich Town in 2011 and was most recently involved in a coaching capacity as Nottingham Forest assistant manager in 2019.

He was strongly linked with a return to Sunderland only last season.

As a player Keane won seven Premier League titles, four FA Cups and the Champions League with Manchester United.

His current focus has been on his role as a Sky Sports TV pundit, for which he has forged a reputation for being particularly scathing in his analysis of poor performances.