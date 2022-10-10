Roy Keane is the early favourite to become the new West Brom boss after Steve Bruce was sacked with the club in the Sky Bet Championship relegation. zone.
Keane, 51, has not managed since leaving Ipswich Town in 2011 and was most recently involved in a coaching capacity as Nottingham Forest assistant manager in 2019.
He was strongly linked with a return to Sunderland only last season.
As a player Keane won seven Premier League titles, four FA Cups and the Champions League with Manchester United.
His current focus has been on his role as a Sky Sports TV pundit, for which he has forged a reputation for being particularly scathing in his analysis of poor performances.
Odds correct at 1025 BST (10/10/22)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling.
Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose. If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.