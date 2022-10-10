Sporting Life
Roy Keane has reportedly helds talks about return to Sunderland as new manager
Could Roy Keane be set for a return to football?

Next West Brom manager odds: Roy Keane and Chris Wilder early favs

By Sporting Life
12:26 · MON October 10, 2022

Roy Keane is the early favourite to become the new West Brom boss after Steve Bruce was sacked with the club in the Sky Bet Championship relegation. zone.

Keane, 51, has not managed since leaving Ipswich Town in 2011 and was most recently involved in a coaching capacity as Nottingham Forest assistant manager in 2019.

He was strongly linked with a return to Sunderland only last season.

As a player Keane won seven Premier League titles, four FA Cups and the Champions League with Manchester United.

His current focus has been on his role as a Sky Sports TV pundit, for which he has forged a reputation for being particularly scathing in his analysis of poor performances.

Next Permanent West Brom Manager (via Sky Bet)

  • Roy Keane - 5/1
  • Chris Wilder - 6/1
  • Sean Dyche - 6/1
  • Scott Parker - 8/1
  • Carlos Corberan - 10/1
  • Rob Edwards - 12/1
  • Mark Robins, Michael Carrick - 14/1
  • Anthony Barry, Carlos Carvalhal - 16/1

Odds correct at 1025 BST (10/10/22)

West Brom manager Steve Bruce
ASO READ: West Brom sack manager Steve Bruce

