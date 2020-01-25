FA Cup replay not welcomed by either Jose Mourinho or Ralph Hasenhuttl after Southampton 1-1 Tottenham

Football
Jose Mourinho and Ralph Hasenhuttl (right): Both disappointed to add another fixture to their busy schedule
Jose Mourinho and Ralph Hasenhuttl (right): Both disappointed to add another fixture to their busy schedule
Press Association · Journalist
Last Updated
19:51 · January 25, 2020 · 3 min read

Jose Mourinho and Ralph Hasenhuttl were in agreement that Tottenham and Southampton's FA Cup replay is a game they could do without.

Both side's winter break from the Premier League is now being cut short after the 1-1 draw in the fourth-round tie at St Mary's.

Spurs looked to have done enough to put their name in the hat after Son Heung-min gave them the lead but Sofiane Boufal's 87th-minute leveller ensured a replay next midweek.

Saints and Spurs were due to clock off for two weeks after next weekend's Premier League games but now they will do battle again, almost certainly on February 5.

"It is a result that keeps us alive, that keeps us in the draw," Mourinho said.

"It is a result we don't need, we don't need to play one more match, but it is better to play than not to play.

"We were very close to winning. We are in the competition.

"It will affect (the winter break) a little bit. There is one more match we have to play.

"It is not a personal situation, Ralph was telling me the same, we don't need one more match. But I think both me and him prefer to play again than to be out."

FA Cup: Saturday's review

Sofiane Boufal: Southampton ace celebrates his goal against Tottenham in the FA Cup
Sofiane Boufal: Southampton ace celebrates his goal against Tottenham in the FA Cup

Hasenhuttl believes replays should be scrapped and revealed they will now have to cancel flights for their warm-weather break.

"Flights are getting cancelled," he said.

"In the end I think we should have overtime, it is a cup game and we should have a winner or loser," he said.

"Now we have a replay in our winter break and that doesn't make sense for me.

"This game deserved to have a winner or a loser. It was so intense, it was exciting for the fans and that is what a cup game should be about.

"We have enough games, so if you have a draw after 90 minutes go in overtime and a penalty shootout. That is what cup games are about. Now we have to go there."

Lo Celso 'earning' permanent move to Spurs

Tottenham celebrate Giovani Lo Celso's goal against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup
Tottenham celebrate Giovani Lo Celso's goal against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup

Spurs did not pick Christian Eriksen ahead of his protracted move to Inter Milan, but Giovani Lo Celso showed how he will be a natural replacement for the Dane.

Lo Celso set up Spurs' goal with a Messi-esque jinking run and Mourinho has said he is playing his way into a permanent deal.

Spurs have an option to buy the Real Betis loanee for £27.2million this month or £34million in the summer.

Mourinho said: "I think the boy is earning the decision. He's making an easy decision for the club to execute the option.

"Incredible evolution since I arrived. Barely played a game...but he understood what we wanted.

"He's a good learner, a good kid and I think by himself he made the decision that the club is going to execute the option.

"That's normal, he earned it."

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 10m
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports2

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 3h
Get all the completed transfers with our January transfer window done deals3

January Window: Done deals

A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 4m
The latest Sporting Life Accumulator4

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's Premier League preview package and free tips5

Saturday's Premier League tips

Game by game previews, Super 6 predictions and best bets for Saturday's action including Leicester, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Last updated 6h

